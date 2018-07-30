GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police in Maryland say the body of a 17-year-old boy was found at an elementary school.

Citing a Montgomery County police release, news outlets report that an unresponsive male was reported lying in the parking lot of South Lake Elementary School on Friday. The release says there were no obvious signs of trauma to his body, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say school staff has seen the teen walking on school property around two hours prior to the discovery of his body. He had been seen playing basketball there on previous occasions.

The teen’s body will be autopsied. His family has been notified, but his name has not been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.