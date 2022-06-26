Telling a story of healing through a child's eyes

Placeholder while article actions load

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Todd McElwee’s children sprung into action after their father was rushed to the emergency room on Christmas Day in 2018. During the month their father was hospitalized, McElwee’s children made it their mission to help him heal. They crafted cards, selected family photos for a poster and flashed silly faces at him while video chatting.

McElwee was diagnosed with cavernous malformations — groups of abnormal blood vessels — in the part of his brain that controls movements, vision and hearing. He’s had a long road to recovery, but he’s had his children by him every step of the way.

His debut children’s book, “Mission: Get Daddy Better,” follows his family’s journey through his harrowing medical emergency from the perspective of his daughter, Evie. The book was published in April.

“I didn’t want to talk about it. I didn’t want to keep going over it and over it,” he said. “I was surrounded by kids’ books, my daughter was 4 at the time, my son was 2. And I just jotted down the idea and went from there.”

“Mission: Get Daddy Better” does not center on McElwee’s illness or mention the specifics of it. Rather, it chronicles how his family rallied together and supported their father through dark times.

The book is available at missiongetdaddybetter.com, and print editions are sold at Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t want to say that it’s like a period on that sentence of my life,” he said of the book, “but it has helped me take another step to moving on from that. It definitely has.”

McElwee is the assistant publisher and associations editor of USAE news, which covers associations, hotels and convention and visitors bureaus. He was once a freelance sports writer for the News-Post and has worked for Delaware State News and the now-defunct Gazette.

He lives in Hagerstown with his wife, Angela, and their three children. Angela McElwee, who grew up in Walkersville, teaches English as a second language at three Frederick County public elementary schools.

Evie was 4 years old when her father was hospitalized. In the book, she embarks on a “mission” with her then-2-year-old brother, Declan, to help their father recover.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas in 2018, McElwee began experiencing blurry vision and a headache in the back left part of his head.

His vision became so bad that lines on the road would cross over each other. If he was looking at someone, he would see two of them.

On Christmas Day, he felt a tingling sensation down the length of his left side.

His family took him to the ER, where he stayed for two days. He had to return to the hospital just days later, on New Year’s Day, after he collapsed while getting out of bed. He said the left side of his body fell asleep, his right eye went crossed, and a persistent ringing entered his ears, which made him nearly deaf.

He spent the remainder of the month hospitalized and in rehab, and he remained in physical and occupational therapy through October 2020.

“For the first month or so, it was basically, I go to therapy and then spend the rest of the day in bed,” he said.

McElwee is now between 90% and 95% recovered, he said. He had surgery to correct a nerve behind his eye that had come off center, though he still doesn’t have complete feeling on his left side.

The malformation is still in his brain, he said. His doctor told him that it’s about the size of a pea, but that it should not affect him again.

“It’s not something that I dwell on or even think about every day,” he said. “But I do get reminders sometimes.”

He’s able to do just about everything that he could before. He coaches his kids’ sports teams, bikes for long distances, swims and runs. He doesn’t play contact sports anymore, but he feels good aside from the fact that his left hand doesn’t feel or function the way it used to.

“This could be it,” he said. “This could be as good as I get.”

He sometimes still wakes up in the middle of the night with the left side of his body trembling, he said. It’s just his nerves re-firing, but he said it can be a little jarring.

“Mission: Get Daddy Better” was published more than three years after McElwee was hospitalized. His children may not vividly remember this part of their family’s history, he said. The youngest was not even born yet. The book will provide them with their father’s perspective of the ordeal and a recounting of those trying months, so they can be proud of how they all handled it.

“It may sound cheesy to say, but I think being optimistic was probably the most important thing,” he said. “If (your children) see you have a good attitude, their attitude or spirit is going to reflect yours.”

