It was the lowest reading at Dulles Airport in more than a year.
Sunday’s cold visited at a time with its share of risks and perils, and it helped create a cold-weather metaphor for the situation. A glance at the Potomac River revealed it to be coated by what seemed obviously thin ice.
It served as further notice that the final weekend of January, typically our coldest month, would not readily surrender to any warming trends.
Differences can be found throughout the metropolitan area, but often they turn out to be less distinct than Sunday’s.
On Sunday, the official low temperature in Washington fell to 18 degrees, one of the month’s three lowest.
Yet that low was a full nine degrees above the low at Dulles Airport.
For the record, we did not spend all of Sunday in frozen immobility.
The temperature in Washington did rise high enough for a time to touch the freezing mark.
Sunday’s official high temperature was 32 degrees, recorded at 3:49 p.m.