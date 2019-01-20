And it came to pass Sunday that on the coldest day of the winter one of nature’s most memorable outdoor spectacles began to take place. Neither condition could be readily changed.

The total eclipse of the moon, visible in Washington almost directly over our heads, went majestically forward. Slowly the moon slid into the shadow cast by the Earth across space. And slowly that shadow moved across the face of the moon.

And a few clouds also sailed across Washington’s night sky. Yet it was not those clouds that provided the principal obstacle to viewing the celestial sights.

It was the numbing cold, and the bitter wind, and the combination of the two.

At 11 p.m. Washington’s official temperature, as measured at Reagan National Airport, had sunk to 20 degrees. It was obviously heading down to the teens.

It was a steep decline from only hours earlier when readings had been in the 50s. And any feelings of discomfort were aided and abetted by the wind.

Winds and gusts were fierce, and tore across the Washington landscape with Arctic harshness. At points in the afternoon, winds in the 30 mph range and gusts in the 40s lashed Washington.

Trees toppled. A light pole fell on an Alexandria street. Several thousand people lost power.

Meanwhile, the machinery of the heavens proceeded implacably and unalterably onward.

Described as our only total eclipse of the moon this year, it was well underway by 11 p.m. about 40 minutes from totality.

And the moon seemed to be slip deeper and deeper into the shadows, about to embody each word in its designation, the Super Wolf Blood Moon. Super because of its proximity, Wolf, from folklore, and Blood because of the tint given its face by light bending around Earth.