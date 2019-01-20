RICHMOND, Va. — Frigid temperatures and high winds will mean bone-chilling conditions in the Mid-Atlantic region into Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories for Delaware, nearly all of Maryland, all but the southeastern corner of Virginia and portions of western North Carolina.

Forecasters say temperatures alone will fall to around 10 or single digits in the advisory areas by early Monday, but the wind chill factors could range from minus 5 to minus 15. The readings are expected to be even more frigid in far western Maryland, which was under a wind chill warning.

Monday’s high temperatures won’t be getting above freezing in most areas. The extreme cold caused organizers of one Martin Luther King Day Jr. service project event in Baltimore to delay work until Tuesday.

