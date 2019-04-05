THE DISTRICT

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting in February of a 33-year-old man in Southeast Washington, according to authorities.

Roscoe Jones, 23, of Temple Hills, Md., was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested on a warrant by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said they charged Jones in the shooting of Mark Mosley, of Northwest, who was found dead shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 600 block of 46th Place SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood.

A D.C. superior court judge ordered Jones detained until a preliminary hearing April 15.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Man charged in killing of acquaintance

A man has been charged with murder in Northern Virginia in connection with the death of an acquaintance following an argument, police said.

Fairfax County police said Matthew Watson, 36, was found unresponsive in his apartment on Tower Drive in Alexandria on Feb. 21. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Feb. 27.

Police said he sustained the injuries in a dispute with a man later identified as Jerry Alan Harbison. They did not specify what caused the injuries.

Authorities said they obtained a warrant for Harbison, 33, for second-degree murder, and that he turned himself in to police on Thursday night. Harbison is being held without bond at the county jail, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Former GMU student charged in threat case

A former student at George Mason University was arrested and charged with making bomb threats against the school and an individual via social media, university police said Friday.

Nassim Darwich, 31, was arrested by Israeli border officials at the Tel Aviv airport and extradited to Virginia on Thursday, officials said.

GMU said that the threats allegedly made by Darwich on March 20 were initially “not credible,” and the police department said Darwich “is known by law enforcement to make false and irrational statements.”

But GMU authorities worked with Interpol to determine that Darwich was planning to return to Fairfax County, leading them to put out five felony warrants for his arrest. Darwich is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bond.

— Rachel Weiner

