|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail
|Closed Thursday and Friday except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush hour restrictions lifted Thursday. No city parking enforcement Thursday and Friday except along D.C. Streetcar line.
|No parking enforcement Thursday in Montgomery County. In Prince George’s meters are not enforced Thursday and Friday except at New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the Dept. of Corrections.
|I-66 HOV restrictions are lifted and Arlington parking meters are not enforced Thursday.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer station closed.
|No collections in Anne Arundel; Thursday pickups are on Friday. In Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed.
|Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax. No collections in Alexandria and Fairfax City. Landfills closed.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Closed in Montgomery on Thursday. Open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Libraries
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Thursday. Calvert, Frederick and St. Mary’s libraries are also closed on Friday.
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Local government offices
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Thursday in Montgomery. Closed elsewhere Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
● Metrorail runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule; customers should check bus timetables. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. WMATA resumes regular weekday service on Friday. For information, go to wmata.com.
● Ride On and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule Thursday.
● DASH, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and VRE are not running Thursday.
● CUE is not running Thursday. On Friday, the line will have modified weekday service.
● ART is running routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule Thursday.
● Loudoun Bus is not running Thursday. On Friday, the line will have reduced service.
● MARC is not running Thursday. On Friday, it will run the Penn Line only on an R schedule.
● MTA Commuter Bus is not running Thursday and Friday.