CLOSED EVERYWHERE Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most No mail delivery except

for Express Mail Closed Thursday and Friday except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District VARIED RESTRICTIONS District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking Rush hour restrictions lifted Thursday. No city parking enforcement Thursday and Friday except along D.C. Streetcar line. No parking enforcement Thursday in Montgomery County. In Prince George’s meters are not enforced Thursday and Friday except at New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the Dept. of Corrections. I-66 HOV restrictions are lifted and Arlington parking meters are not enforced Thursday. Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer station closed. No collections in Anne Arundel; Thursday pickups are on Friday. In Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed. Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax. No collections in Alexandria and Fairfax City. Landfills closed. Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Closed in Montgomery on Thursday. Open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open. Schools Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed Thursday and Friday. Libraries Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed Thursday. Calvert, Frederick and St. Mary’s libraries are also closed on Friday. Closed Thursday and Friday. Local government offices Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed Thursday in Montgomery. Closed elsewhere Thursday and Friday. Closed Thursday and Friday.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

● Metrorail runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule; customers should check bus timetables. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. WMATA resumes regular weekday service on Friday. For information, go to wmata.com.

● Ride On and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule Thursday.

● DASH, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and VRE are not running Thursday.

● CUE is not running Thursday. On Friday, the line will have modified weekday service.

● ART is running routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule Thursday.

● Loudoun Bus is not running Thursday. On Friday, the line will have reduced service.

● MARC is not running Thursday. On Friday, it will run the Penn Line only on an R schedule.

● MTA Commuter Bus is not running Thursday and Friday.