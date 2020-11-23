Closed everywhere

Banks: Most closed.

Federal government offices

Post offices: No mail delivery except for Express Mail

Courts: Closed except for adult arraignments, juvenile referrals in the District

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement Thursday and Friday except along D.C. Streetcar line. Meters are not enforced in Montgomery County. No parking enforcement in Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrolton lots and the Prine George’s Dept. of Corrections. I-66 HOV restrictions are lifted. Meters are not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer station closed. No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Thursday pick-ups are on Friday. In Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, pick-ups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed. Regular county collections in Fairfax and city of Alexandria. No collections in Arlington and Fairfax city; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed.
Liquor stores Open at owners’ discretion. Montgomery ABC stores closed; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Closed Thursday and Friday in Montgomery. Other counties are closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed Thursday and Friday.
Local government offices Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed. Closed Thursday and Friday.

Transportation services

●Metrorail is running from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a Sunday schedule. There will be a weekend shutdown on the Blue Line at Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St begining Friday. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess is on a regular schedule but subscription trips are cancelled.

●Ride-On, DASH and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.

●CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.

●MTA Commuter Bus in running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.