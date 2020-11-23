Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement Thursday and Friday except along D.C. Streetcar line.
|Meters are not enforced in Montgomery County. No parking enforcement in Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrolton lots and the Prine George’s Dept. of Corrections.
|I-66 HOV restrictions are lifted. Meters are not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer station closed.
|No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Thursday pick-ups are on Friday. In Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, pick-ups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed.
|Regular county collections in Fairfax and city of Alexandria. No collections in Arlington and Fairfax city; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owners’ discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores closed; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Thursday and Friday in Montgomery. Other counties are closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Local government offices
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Closed.
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
Transportation services
●Metrorail is running from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a Sunday schedule. There will be a weekend shutdown on the Blue Line at Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St begining Friday. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess is on a regular schedule but subscription trips are cancelled.
●Ride-On, DASH and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.
●CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.
●MTA Commuter Bus in running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.
●
●
●