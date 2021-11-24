Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along D.C. Streetcar line.
|Meters are not enforced in Montgomery County and Prince George’s County except at National Harbor and the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.
|Interstate 66 HOV restrictions are lifted. Meters are not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|No county collections. In Anne Arundel, Thursday pickups are Friday. In Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed.
|Regular county collections in Fairfax County and the city of Alexandria. No collections in Arlington and Fairfax City; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores closed; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Closed.
|Schools
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs 7 a.m. to midnight with trains operating at reduced frequencies because of the removal of 7000-series rail cars. On the Red Line, Shady Grove and Rockville stations are closed, with free local shuttle bus service between Shady Grove, Rockville and Twinbrook provided. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service, but subscription trips are canceled.
●Ride On and DASH are on a Sunday schedule.
●CUE is not running, and Friday has modified weekday service.
●Fairfax Connector is on a Sunday schedule, and Friday is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule, and Friday Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will run on a Saturday schedule.
●PRTC OmniRide is not running, and Friday has no OmniRide Express service.
●Loudoun bus is not running, and Friday has no Commuter Bus service.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only Thursday and Friday on a weekend holiday schedule.
●MARC, VRE and TheBus (Prince George’s) are not running.