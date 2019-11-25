|
|
|District
|
|Maryland
|
|Virginia
|
|
Traffic, parking
|Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections.
|
|IHOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria City.
|
|
Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer station closed.
|
|No collections in Anne Arundel; Thursday pickups are on Friday. In Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed.
|
|Regular county in Fairfax, and City of Alexandria. No collections in Arlington and Fairfax City; pickups slide one day to end of the week. Landfills closed.
|
|
Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|
Schools
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|
|Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, except for Montgomery County, which has early release on Wednesday.
|
|Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
|
|
Libraries
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed Thursday and Friday.
|
|
Local government offices
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.