CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts
Most No mail delivery except
for Express Mail.		 Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections. IHOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria City.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer station closed. No collections in Anne Arundel; Thursday pickups are on Friday. In Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed. Regular county in Fairfax, and City of Alexandria. No collections in Arlington and Fairfax City; pickups slide one day to end of the week. Landfills closed.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Closed. Closed.
Schools Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, except for Montgomery County, which has early release on Wednesday. Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Libraries Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed. Closed Thursday and Friday.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule; customers should check bus timetables. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. WMATA resumes regular weekday service on Friday. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule Thursday.

●DASH, CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus, MARC, MTA Commuter Bus and VRE are not running Thursday.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule Thursday.