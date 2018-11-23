A cold air mass, unimpeded by any known tariff, slipped across the Canadian border Thursday, providing Washington with a cold Thanksgiving and the coldest day in a while.

It helped drive Thursday’s temperatures in Washington downward from an after-midnight high of 42, to a low of 29 degrees just before midnight.

At 3 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day, an hour when, in the minds of many, the day generally asserts its true identity, the high at Reagan National Airport actually was not high. Instead, it was 33 degrees, a mere 1 degree above freezing, and low enough to erase all thoughts of the morning’s 42.

The 29-degree low was the coldest here since Feb. 6, when the low was 28. It was, perhaps, unusually low for a Thanksgiving Day that fell on Nov. 22, the earliest possible date. Observed on the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving can fall as late as Nov. 28, when many of us are almost ready to accept winter.