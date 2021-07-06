Our high temperature reached 93 degrees. That was three above average but probably no great thermal surprise in Washington on a July day.
But, while many of us may consider ourselves ready by now to tolerate even 93-degree heat, it did not arrive unaccompanied. Tuesday seemed one of our more humid days, and the twin banes of heat and humidity joined to provide the triple-digit experience.
No special attributes of life in a big city apparently took part in raising the “feels-like” figure to 100. At Dulles International Airport about 3 p.m., figures show, it also felt like 100.