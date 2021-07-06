Official validation came on Tuesday for those in Washington who ventured out into the scorch and simmer of a summer afternoon and exclaimed, “Hey, this feels like 100 degrees!”

At 2 p.m., the heat index, the “feels like” temperature, for the District did reach 100. At Reagan National Airport, as computed by the National Weather Service, the index went as high as 102.

Our high temperature reached 93 degrees. That was three above average but probably no great thermal surprise in Washington on a July day.

But, while many of us may consider ourselves ready by now to tolerate even 93-degree heat, it did not arrive unaccompanied. Tuesday seemed one of our more humid days, and the twin banes of heat and humidity joined to provide the triple-digit experience.

No special attributes of life in a big city apparently took part in raising the “feels-like” figure to 100. At Dulles International Airport about 3 p.m., figures show, it also felt like 100.