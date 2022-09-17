That was not the haze of summer, but of wildfire smoke

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Washington skies, Saturday showed us haze, not the warm-weather haze of what seems to be extended summer, but another sort of haze, a smoky haze stemming from fire in the West. From one direction, the sky seemed pure blue. The west, however, revealed an expanse of grayness, with a tint perhaps comparable to that of dishwater.

It was not the traditional haze of summertime, which softens shapes and suggests that rigid rules might somehow be relaxed or made obscure, just as summer vistas often seem a bit blurry.

Saturday’s haze came from the smoke created by combustion. It was, according to weather specialists, a haze that has streamed across the country as the attenuated remains of the billowing dark smoke that signaled calamity in Western forests.

Hazy or not, Saturday seemed warm, its 82-degree high two degrees above average. Moreover, forecasts suggested we may soon see still warmer days, as lingering summer seemed to show little respect for the arrival of the ­autumn equinox on Sept. 22.

GiftOutline Gift Article