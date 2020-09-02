George Hamlin is the auto hobbyist who gathered the vintage cars for the “Tora! Tora! Tora!” scenes shot in Washington in December 1968.

“[The studio] just phoned one day and asked if I could get them a certain number of cars by such a date and I said, why not, sounds like fun,” wrote George, of Clarksville, Md.

The Washington producer was the temperamental Otto Lang, who, George said, would not take suggestions from anyone.

“His usual response was to fold his arms and turn his back,” wrote George. “So here we are ready to shoot the very first scene, cars lined up on Constitution Avenue, and I noticed something.”

Taking his life into his hands, George called out, “Mr. Lang!” then pointed out that all the actors and extras were wearing overcoats for a scene that was supposed to be taking place in the summer of 1941.

Lang ordered all the coats off and shooting commenced.

Wrote George: “I always wondered how much money I saved 20th Century Fox, not having to come back out here later and reshoot that.”

Steve Lichtman of Mount Airy, Md., also provides period-appropriate cars for films. In a previous column, I mentioned his ill-fated turn in HBO’s “Path to War,” when Steve was tapped to be an extra, playing a Secret Service agent sitting in a limo next to Lyndon Johnson. Alas, in the finished film, you couldn’t see Steve at all.

Amazingly, I heard from Steve’s seatmate: Lee Hilk, who played LBJ.

“Turns out the whole night’s work had to be redone,” wrote Lee, of Fairfax, Va. “We were told the undeveloped film was ruined when someone apparently sent it through an airport X-ray scanner. About a week later we were at it again. Does that make me a two-term president?”

Speaking of vintage cars, John Huber of Williamsburg, Va., owns one, a 1963 MGB. He’s amused by how clean the vehicles in movies always are.

“It seems that none of the period correct cars is ever dirty, no matter what the weather, setting or circumstances may be,” John wrote. “The earlier the period, the cleaner the cars.”

Author Mollie Dickenson had the interesting experience of being an extra in a movie based on a book she wrote: “Thumbs Up: The Life and Courageous Comeback of White House Press Secretary James Brady.”

The assassination-attempt scene was shot at the actual location where John Hinckley made his attempt on Ronald Reagan’s life: the Washington Hilton. One of the producers grabbed Mollie, pushed her outside and told her to act like a member of the media covering the president.

“So, of course, I ran out with notebook and pen, wrote furiously and did it, and thus I’m in my own movie,” wrote Mollie, of Kensington, Md. “But, as they say, don’t blink. It’s pretty brief.”

Susan Limberg teaches French and Latin at Georgetown Visitation. In 2001, an episode of “The West Wing” was being filmed in the District and the producers turned to her when they decided they needed someone to help Martin Sheen with Latin pronunciation.

“It was the ‘Two Cathedrals’ episode of ‘The West Wing,’ which fans will remember for its powerful scene in Washington’s National Cathedral,” wrote Susan, of Arlington, Va.

When Susan arrived at the cathedral that Saturday morning, she was escorted onto the set to wait.

“I nervously wondered how to ‘coach’ a renowned actor, but when the time came, Martin — as he insisted I call him — recited an original prayer in faultless Latin,” Susan wrote.

“How’d I do, teach?” Sheen said to Susan. “I admit I asked for help from some of my Jesuit friends in California.”

Though Sheen hadn’t needed any coaching, he invited Susan to stay for lunch with him and a few friends.

Wrote Susan: “On our way to the cafeteria, the actor went over to talk with a crowd of his fans who had waited all day for a glimpse. Now that’s class.”

Eugenia Burkes wants us to remember the positive financial impact moviemaking can have on Washington. She should know. In 1996 she was the business manager of an organization near Lafayette Square.

“Somehow, the advance team for Sinbad’s movie ‘First Kid’ knew we had a full commercial kitchen and large dining hall in our basement,” wrote Eugenia, of Alexandria, Va. “They showed up in my office wanting to rent the space for a week or more to use as catering support for the film crew. I said I’d check with my boss.”

Eugenia went over the rate sheet with her supervisor and suggested a four-figure number that she considered already rather high.

“He took one look and said it was an okay number but it needed another zero,” Eugenia wrote. “Fearing being laughed at, I showed the [studio] representative the much larger number and, without even blinking an eye, he said ‘Sure’ and signed the contract. Windfall for us and they were terrific tenants.”

Now that’s a wrap.