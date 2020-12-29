As an object of fascinated contemplation, as the source of dreams and the inspiration for song and story, the moon, particularly at maximum luminosity, may be welcome without explanation as many times a year as it may appear.
But in a mundane, mechanistic sense, a year’s 13th full moon may be explained by citing the different number of days in a lunar month and in a calendar month.
The time between full moons is a little less than 30 days, making it sometimes possible to fit 13 full moons into 12 calendar months. This year, 13 full moons in 12 months meant October boasted two full moons.
In folklore, full moons are given identifying names.
A December full moon has traditionally been known as the Cold Moon. The reason is obvious. But perhaps, shining over us within hours of year’s end, this 13th full moon of 2020 may be interpreted in an even broader way.
Perhaps many will endow it with some meaning, some personal significance beyond mere adherence to arithmetical law.
Possibly it will be regarded as an astronomical gesture to us, a souvenir of the year 2020.