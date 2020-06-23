After an hour-long standoff during which Keys shouted that he was being attacked by the Germans, officers Robert M. Henry and John W. Nally shot through the window.

The day after Keys’s death, a six-man coroner’s jury convened to consider whether the officers’ actions were warranted. Among the questions a jury member asked: Why hadn’t police used tear gas to drive Keys from his home?

Henry and Nally replied that they were concerned it might affect other tenants in the building. Henry added that Keys had broken the windows of his front room, thus rendering tear gas ineffective. It would simply waft from the house.

“Wasn’t that the same type of gas used in dispersing street mobs in the open?” a juror asked.

Henry declined to elaborate, saying he was “no expert on the subject.”

More than 80 years before today’s demonstrations over police violence, Washingtonians were grappling with similar issues.

As a Washington Post reader named Walter A. Pinchback put it in a Letter to the Editor after Keys’s death: “At this moment, all Washington is wrought up about the crime situation here, and every good citizen is behind the movement to cleanse the city of the unlawful element, but it will be of no avail unless the people have faith and confidence in the enforcement officials.”

The Afro American newspaper was more pointed: “We think Hitler is a tyrant and a brute, a ruffian and a cur. We detest him for the way he is crushing the Jew [but] don’t forget that there is a man right here at home who has his heel on our neck.”

Sometimes, that man wore a uniform.

The National Negro Congress was among groups demanding an investigation into Keys’s death.

“The NNC really made police brutality the centerpiece of their protest agenda because in D.C. in particular, police violence served the same role as lynching did in the South,” said historian Chris Myers Asch of Colby College. “It was a way to reinforce racial subordination, a way to put black people in their place.”

Nally’s shot had killed Keys. When two coroner’s juries deadlocked, the case went to a grand jury. Nally was arrested and required to post a $1,500 bond, the first time, observers said, a policeman had been forced to provide bail. The District Policeman’s Association voted unanimously to pay all of Nally’s legal expenses.

The grand jury declined to move the case forward. (There’s a good examination the Keys case, and other police killings of the era, on the Washington Area Spark website: washingtonareaspark.com.)

In August, more than 1,200 people met at the Vermont Avenue Baptist Church to protest police violence. NNC Secretary John P. Davis said police in Washington had produced “an intolerable state of affairs.” He urged the removal of the police superintendent, Maj. Ernest W. Brown, and the appointment of a citizens committee, with members chosen from churches, labor unions and civic groups.

This didn’t happen, but in September the Police Trial Board reopened the case. Henry and Nally’s actions were again ruled reasonable.

There was one short-term outcome from the case: In 1939, no black people were killed by police.

Said Asch, co-author of “Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation’s Capital”: “When you shine a light on these abuses, as much as police may deny it, they do start to reevaluate their behavior. The problem is, if you don’t institutionalize that, once the exposure is gone, things often revert back to the status quo.”

John W. Nally, the officer who killed Leroy Keys, rose through the ranks, from private to sergeant, then lieutenant, captain and finally inspector. In 1952 he answered a call to an apartment on New York Avenue where a resident had been seen brandishing a gun. Nally and another officer burst through the man’s door.

Nally fired his gun at the man, who was black. This time the outcome was different. Nally’s shot missed. He dropped his gun and grabbed the suspect’s firearm. Nally and another officer, William M. Sanford, were able to pin the suspect to the ground.

They received Policeman of the Month honors for “courage and quick thinking in making an arrest of an armed man without the necessity of wounding or killing their prisoner.”