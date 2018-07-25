CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The annual Chincoteague Pony Swim on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is set to kick off.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the ponies are expected to start their swim Wednesday morning.

Denise Bowden, a spokeswoman for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, said that the swim is still scheduled despite storms being in the forecast.

The swim is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. during “slack tide.” The ponies will travel from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island.

The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune. He or she will be given away in a raffle drawing later in the day.

The Pony Swim is going into its 93rd year.

