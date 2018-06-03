Selling something on Craigslist — or even giving stuff away — can be quite an ad­ven­ture in bargaining. (Amy Cicconi/Stockimo/Alamy Stock Photo )

You meet the most interesting people on the Internet.

Kira Brunjes from Vienna, Va., did. When her husband put his kayak up on Craigslist, someone responded right away. Because Kira’s husband was out running errands, it was she who let the potential buyer into the garage to take a look.

Wrote Kira: “As soon as he entered, he commented on the golf clubs and golf bags he saw hanging on the wall. ‘Looks like someone loves to golf!’ he exclaimed.”

[An expensive camera, a wad of cash, two strangers. What could possibly go wrong?]

Kira nodded and showed him the boat. But none of the man’s questions had anything to do with the kayak. Instead, he kept asking about golf: Where do you golf? How long have you been golfing? What’s your handicap?

Kira was finally able to ask the man what he thought of the kayak.

“Looks perfect!” he said. “Let me run to my car for a second.”

He opened his trunk, pulled out a large plastic storage bin full of golf balls, carried it into Kira’s garage and placed it on the floor next to the kayak.

“I’ll trade you these golf balls for the kayak,” he said.

Kira pointed out that the kayak was $400 and that her husband wanted money, not an assortment of Titleists and Srixons.

“But they’re almost brand-new golf balls,” the man said. “And I have two more bins full in the car. Wait, I’ll bring them in!”

Kira kept saying no, while the guy kept insisting on a trade.

Wrote Kira: “I was quite taken aback by his avid persistence, almost to the point where I began to feel threatened, when finally my husband arrived and told the guy to either pay for the kayak or go away, which he did.”

I’m intrigued by the possibility that somewhere out there is a guy whose finances are based entirely on bartering almost brand-new golf balls.

Sofa, so bad

Think selling something on Craigslist can be hard? Try giving something away.

Last week, I helped my older daughter move out of her Glover Park apartment as she prepares to resettle in America’s heartland. It’s a process that necessitated getting rid of all of her furniture. (Gwyneth is hoping there’s furniture in the heartland.)

It would have been nice to sell her stuff and make some cash, but it was more important just to get it out of her apartment so she could get her security deposit back. That’s why a bed, desk, dining room table and chairs, bookcases, a trunk, a TV table and a sleep sofa ended up on Craigslist and Freecycle.

When someone isn’t paying for something, their commitment level is, shall we say, low. Throughout the Memorial Day weekend, people would email or text saying they desperately wanted something, then just not show up.

I quickly stopped telling people that an item was promised to someone else because what is a promise worth on the Internet anyway? If someone said they’d be by at 6 p.m. to get the bookcase, then someone else said they’d be there at 3, well, whoever got there first could have it.

The double bed and the sleep sofa were always going to be a challenge. They were the biggest items, the heaviest, the least able to fit into a regular vehicle.

A guy who said he owned a boardinghouse took the bed, though it had to be broken down into so many pieces I’m doubtful he’ll ever be able to reassemble it.

As for the couch, anytime anyone expressed interest, I’d ask Gwyneth, “Do they know how heavy it is?”

It was a quality piece, Crate & Barrel, but so heavy that it seemed hewed from pure lead.

She insisted that they did.

Everyone wanted that couch. No one showed up to take it.

I called Junk in the Trunk, a local business that hauls stuff. I explained to founder Frank Coyne that if all went well, I wouldn’t need him. But if the Craigslist people flaked out, then I would. That flat had to be empty by the 31st.

He chortled. “That’s half my business,” he said.

In the end, someone did come for the couch. I hoped it would be a group of powerlifting fraternity brothers with a U-Haul. It was a husband and wife with a minivan.

“I think it will fit on top,” the man said.

“On top?” I said.

Did he not understand that just lifting this couch four inches to run a Swiffer underneath could induce a hernia?

Somehow, we did it. We each took a corner and we muscled that sofa out the door and toward his van. I suggested we see whether it would fit in the back. And it did — not all the way, but enough to sort of lash the lift gate shut.

The last I saw of that couch, it was headed down 40th Place NW, hanging out of the van and bending the light around it.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.