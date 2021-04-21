We have come to expect the worst from our nation.

I’ll admit, I had my go-bag ready — the riot backpack with ski goggles, masks, hand sanitizer, water, saline solution, notepads, pens and powerbanks — expecting the worst, expecting so little of our justice system that American grief, anger and frustration would fill the streets and I’d be out there all night to witness and document it.

Floyd’s family was also ready to be disappointed, yet again, the way Black families have been disappointed for generations.

“We just want everybody to be peaceful,” Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd told the “Today” show before the verdict. “But at the same time, I can’t stop people from doing the things that they’re doing, because people are in pain.”

Pain is not new to Black America, of course. And the road to equality and justice cannot be built until White America understands that pain. And this may have been the week we got a little closer to that.

To put it in a petty, everyday way, it’s as though White people have always been buying milk at the grocery store, then all these people came in, saw the milk, and started rejoicing — with great fanfare and tears — that there was milk.

What the heck? It’s just milk, what’s all the fuss about? Oh, wait . . . there has been no milk in Black America.

My path to understanding began almost 30 years ago, when the nation waited for the verdict in the trial of four police officers accused of beating Rodney King in Los Angeles.

It was one of the first times a video camera captured the police brutality Black people have been talking about for decades.

America didn’t have only a swollen, bruised body as evidence of a beating in 1991. That used to be enough. When 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after allegedly flirting with a White woman in her family’s grocery store (late in life, she admitted lying about it), the gruesome result of that attack, on display in his open casket, was enough to rattle the nation and spark a civil rights movement.

But in Los Angeles, more than 30 years later, we saw King’s broken body and the actual footage of the beating. We had Police Chief Daryl Gates saying that King was “hit 53 to 56 times with batons by three officers and kicked six times by one officer and once by another officer.’’ It should’ve been a slam-dunk. It was not.

“When the verdict came out, it was a stunner for people coast to coast. My jaw dropped,” Jody David Armour, a criminal justice and law professor at the University of Southern California, told NPR.

“There was ocular proof of what happened. It seemed compelling,” Armour said. “And yet, we saw a verdict that told us we couldn’t trust our lying eyes. That what we thought was open and shut was really ‘a reasonable expression of police control’ toward a black motorist.”

I was one of the stunned. Before the verdict, when the class of mostly African American and Hispanic kids I was student-teaching at Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles predicted that the officers would get away with it and I tried to lead a discussion about the integrity of our justice system, they erupted in anger. Silly White woman. I had no idea.

I saw my city burn, my grocery store and the Pep Boys that kept my VW going were looted, the roof of the house where I rented a room was singed by sparks from all the fires and 53 people died. All of this was anger that justice was not served.

This week, I knew better. All the evidence was there, on video. Just like last time. But I worried, the nation worried, President Biden said he prayed.

And when the guilty, guilty, guilty verdicts came, I saw Black people embrace, rejoice and break into tears.

And I felt sick to my stomach that they had waited so long and were so relieved that what should’ve been inevitable finally happened: accountability.

It shoudn’t have been an exhale moment. It should’ve been an “of course” moment.

This is White America’s big opportunity to get it. Only then, only when justice isn’t a surprise to anyone, can the whole nation move ahead.

Got it?