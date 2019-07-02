A baby blimp of President Trump is flown as a protest against his visit in Parliament Square in London. (Matt Dunham/AP)

The surly, flying orange balloon known as “Baby Trump” has received an invitation to the Fourth of July celebration in Washington, thanks to a permit from the National Park Service.

The permit, issued Tuesday, will allow activist group Code Pink to station the imported balloon near the Washington Monument for 15 hours during the day’s festivities, which will include an elaborate 35-minute fireworks display, concert, parade, fighter jet flyover and a possible display of military tanks.

But it won’t allow the Baby Trump balloon to fly.

The Park Service indicated protesters couldn’t use helium to fill the blimp, which has soared high above crowds in London during Trump’s visits to the United Kingdom. Instead, the agency said, air could be used.

That means the balloon will bob along the ground, where it will be tethered west of the Washington Monument.

“It is ironic that it is right here, in the ‘land of the free,’ the balloon is being grounded,” Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin said in a statement Tuesday.

Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst cited the no-fly zone that includes downtown Washington for keeping the balloon grounded.

“We can’t have a balloon that, if it were to come untethered, would take flight,” said Litterst. “It’s the same category as why D.C. is a no-drone zone. Anything that is able to take flight.”

As many as 500 people are expected to attend Code Pink’s protest — one of several planned Thursday as activists opposed to the president’s presence during Mall activities finalize events to express discontent.

No president has participated in a Fourth of July celebration in generations. Nor have protesters typically gathered along the Mall during the festivities.

This year, there will be several protests — though the gatherings will be relatively small by D.C. standards.

A group of District seniors will host a singalong dubbed “Make Americans Friends Again” at the same time as Trump’s planned speech. The man at the center of a 1989 Supreme Court decision protecting the right to burn the American flag will set fire to a flag to protest “the ugly American chauvinism” he said Trump represents. Code Pink will hold its rally to accompany its bawling-baby blimp, and dozens of individuals have vowed on Facebook to turn their backs on the president as he begins to speak.

D.C. officials have expressed concern over how the president’s presence would reshape the celebration.

“It’s about the worst holiday he could have chosen,” said D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), who on Tuesday called on Trump to pay for any damage to the Mall during the event. “You never want to make events like this around a single person.”

More than a dozen other groups and individuals have requested space on the Mall for activities that include making cards for troops, leading group meditations, selling books of poetry and preaching.

Gregory “Joey” Johnson, who has been burning American flags in protest for more than three decades, will torch a flag Thursday to encourage others to “imagine a world without America.” He called on others in Washington and around the country to join him.

“When I see that flag burn, I’m not only thinking of the children who are starved and bombed by the U.S. in Yemen, or the children who are torn from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border,” Johnson said. “This is the workings of a system that the U.S. dominates . . . built on the plunder of literally billions of people around the world.”

Johnson said he wanted to come to the District for Fourth of July festivities because of Trump’s immigration policies, Republican efforts to roll back women’s reproductive rights and escalating international tensions with Iran.

The Park Service requires a permit for demonstrations involving fire — and for its numerous rules and regulations to be followed. On Tuesday, Johnson submitted an application to conduct the flag burning though it was not immediately approved, according to the Park Serivce.

About two miles from the Lincoln Memorial, a different protest will unfold at the same time as the president’s address: a singalong.

Organized by senior citizens from the Residences at Thomas Circle apartments in Northwest Washington, families looking for an alternative to Trump’s speech can join in as a group of seniors and neighbors sing songs such as “America The Beautiful,” “This Land Is Your Land” and “We Shall Overcome.”

“It will be a spirited group of D.C. senior citizens singing 22 patriotic songs that we all love,” said Tina Hobson, 89.

Hobson, who has made a name for herself at the senior living facility for organizing protests by residents, said the demonstration will be its biggest since a group of grandparents protested gun violence at the same time as the March for Our Lives rally last year.

“I think that those of us who talked about it and started generating the idea to do this about two-and-a-half weeks ago felt that this was kind of treasured earth that (Trump) was speaking on,” Hobson said. “We did not like the president speaking at the Lincoln Memorial, and so we wanted to provide an alternative. We put it this way today: Let’s take the Fourth of July back.”

Meanwhile, on the northwest quadrant of the lawn surrounding the Washington Monument, Code Pink demonstrators will let “Baby Trump” fly.

The balloon, created by a London artist, recently made an appearance in Orlando outside Trump’s reelection campaign launch.

Code Pink organizers said the decision to import the blimp originated around the time Trump announced he would hold a military parade in Washington last year. The parade was canceled amid questions about its impact and price tag, estimated to cost as much as $92 million.

“We’ve just switched our plans from the military parade to the Fourth of July,” Code Pink co-director Ariel Gold said last month, noting the group had raised more than $10,000 to bring “Baby Trump” to the District.

The group had originally asked for “any open grassy area nearest to [the] Lincoln Memorial,” but was instead granted access to the Washington Monument lawn.

The group will also host speeches, possible poetry readings and a “male bathing [suit] contest,” according to the permit issued by the Park Service.

