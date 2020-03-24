Hardly anybody is getting around much anymore. If you’re a musician in the Washington area, that’s a problem. No gigs means no money.

“For a lot, this is their only livelihood,” said Mark Segraves, the Channel 4-WRC reporter who co-founded the After Dark Fund, an organization that promotes area fundraising concerts. “We shouldn’t forget the musicians were hit by this virus before a lot of people, because venues started scaling down long before stores were forced to close.”

Some local musicians are doing what Jepperson is: taking to Facebook and other websites to stream performances. It’s a way to keep their audience engaged. It can also — maybe — bring in a little money.

Jepperson has been more fortunate than some. She’s had a regular gig three days a week in the lobby of the Towers Crescent office building in Tysons. (“The shopping bag building,” she pointed out, helpfully.)

With that building largely shut down, her services aren’t needed, but Quadrangle Development is still paying her.

Because everybody’s stuck at home, she’s been playing live on Facebook during the times she normally would be doing her lobby set: Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. She calls it “Harp-ona Anti-Virus.”

“It’s mostly meant to be background music,” she said. “A lot of people say harp music is so soothing. It helps them calm down. It helps me calm down for sure. We’re all tied in knots right now.” (You can find her at facebook.com/kristen.jepperson.)

Jepperson is also offering a “Quaran-Tea” on Wednesday and Friday afternoons, a Saturday night set and a Sunday brunch. She displays her PayPal and Venmo information for anyone who would like to tip her.

(Rudi Greenberg has a nice roundup of others who are live-streaming, including through the auspices of the website DC Music Review. For a link, check out my column online: washingtonpost.com/johnkelly.)

The After Dark Fund is posting streaming concerts by local musicians on its Facebook page. It’s planning to organize virtual shows, too.

Said Segraves: “We’re not looking to do one- or two-hour shows — maybe 15- or 20-minute mini concerts by a solo artist or small parts of bands.”

These are typically from a musician’s home but may include concerts from a safe, donated space. The fund is also assembling a database of local musicians, with links to merchandise so fans can buy stuff. (You can find information at facebook.com/AfterDarkFund/. Disclosure: My band has played a fundraising concert for the After Dark Fund.)

“I think there’s a lot of us trying to figure this out right now,” said Eric Maring, guitarist and singer in Paint Branch Creek, an acoustic music group in Maryland. For years, PBC has been performing a St. Patrick’s Day show at the Old Parish House in College Park.

This year’s show was canceled, so guitarist and vocalist Patrick Lynch went to Best Buy and dropped $100 on a decent microphone for an iPhone. The band assembled at a friend’s house to live-stream the two-hour show on Facebook.

“It really did feel like a performance,” Lynch said. “It was casual in kind of a nice way.”

Comments streamed in during the Facebook feed, coming from friends and family around the country, something that wouldn’t have been possible at a regular show.

The band may repeat the experience.

“We’re going to wait till no one pops up with symptoms before we all gather in the same room,” Lynch said.

CapitalBop.com, a website devoted to jazz in the District, is also helping musicians and audiences find each other. The page lists D.C. jazz albums available on Bandcamp and maintains a calendar of live-streaming gigs.

“The notion is, people will be able to search by instrument, see what people are offering, and go support them by buying their music or taking lessons over video conference,” said Jamie Sandel, CapitalBop’s managing director.

Added Sandel: “The ideal thing that could happen here is to leave this crisis more aware and actively appreciative of the live music scene than before.”