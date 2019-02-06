For the person at home while their jetsetting significant other is away, there can be unexpected benefits, such as binge-watching shows. (David Goldman/AP)

Stay-at-home spouses, we are not alone! After my column Monday about the discombobulation I suffer when My Lovely Wife jets off for work — catching her jet lag when she returns, for instance — I heard from others in the same boat.

Antoinette from Bethesda, Md., has been married for nearly 29 years to someone who works at one of those international agencies.

“Actually, it’s more like 23 years if you subtract the times he’s been away,” she wrote. “Not only is jet lag contagious, the week before travel and the week after travel are also wasted. . . . There’s always a suitcase open in one room of our now empty-nester home. Things are being packed or unpacked, always.”

But there are some benefits. Antoinette said once she knows her spouse has arrived safely at his destination, she enjoys her solitary life: “I can watch girly shows and movies without commentary that I’m rotting my brain. I can play Seventies music and sing along to my heart’s content. I meet single and divorced girlfriends on my own time, without worrying there’s no husband for him to talk to.

“It has its moments. Sometimes I think the travel benefits the marriage more than hurts it. At least we never get sick of spending too much time together!”

Maite wrote in from France, Normandy to be precise. Her husband takes week-long work trips to Paris.

“For the next five evenings I get to watch all of Monty Don’s Netflix gardening shows on the big TV (rather than the tiny iPad), instead of documentaries detailing everything you never cared to know about Hitler and Nazi Germany,” she wrote.

“Then, after reveling in the beauty of gardens, I will drift off to sleep, lying diagonally across the bed, with lots of room for me and all three dogs.”

Nick De Cerchio gets into what he calls “slovenly relaxed mode” when his language-teacher wife travels for work.

“When my wife goes away, I languish in my pajamas, eating whatever I like and binge-watching the shows she does not like: action movies,” wrote Nick, of Lewes, Del. “I stay up until 2 or 3 a.m. watching movies and sleeping alone, stretched out diagonally on our queen-size bed.

“When my wife gets home, it’s back to adhering to regulated, healthy meals, dressing, rising early and exercising. Sure, she is right, but boy it’s fun being a college-on-your-own kid again, if only for a few days.”

Sounds fun. You know what’s not fun? “Try marrying a pilot,” wrote Trudy from Gainesville, Va.

And a FedEx pilot at that. They fly at night, Trudy said, meaning flight crews must sleep during the day.

“When he was at work, he’d fly every night to a different destination, then sleep in a hotel during the day,” she wrote.

After a week of that, her husband would be off for a week at home, where he’d try to switch his sleeping patterns back to normal, before reversing them in preparation for his next week of work.

Wrote Trudy: “He did this for 17 years.”

Not only did Trudy deal with being alone every other week, she had to make blackout curtains for the bedroom and tiptoe around when he came home so as not to wake him.

Still, she wrote, “When we’d be back together, in the same time zone, life was blissful, if a little sleep deprived.”

Sue from North Beach, Md., characterized the whipsaw of spousal travel this way: “How dare you leave me?” followed by “How dare you come home and intrude on my privacy when I finally got used to being alone?”

Sue found a unique way of dealing with the disruption: She treated herself to a new car.

“Who’s here?” her husband asked as he walked in the door after a business trip.

“No one,” Sue answered.

“Then who’s car is in the driveway?”

“Mine.”

Wrote Sue: “That was a biggie — leave me alone to my own defenses and look what happens.”

She thinks separation can make a relationship stronger. It worked for Sue. She and her husband have been married nearly 45 years.

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” Sue wrote. “Or sends you to the car dealer.”

