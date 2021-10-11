For instance, what genes decide the crabs’ size and color? What genetic differences separate a Maryland crab from one native to the waters of, say, Venezuela? In Baltimore, they’ve already determined which part of the sequence encodes the hormone that controls molting, when crabs shed their shells so they can grow. Manipulating this gene could pave the way for improvements in large-scale blue-crab farming, Chung said. That’s important because when blue crabs grow in a tank, they molt at different times, and crabs with soft bodies are vulnerable to their bloodthirsty brethren.