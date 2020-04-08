Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday ordered all residents to wear face coverings when visiting grocery stories, pharmacies and other essential businesses, as well as when entering ride-share vehicles. This law is enforceable with a fine, imprisonment or both. The city of Miami has issued a similar order.

And closer to the nation’s capital, Montgomery County, Md., a suburb of 1 million, is poised to introduce a regulation next week that would require facial coverings for all essential employees by April 16 and all patrons of essential businesses by April 23.

Under the proposed regulation, anyone who enters an essential business in the county — such as a supermarket, bank or liquor store — without a facial covering could risk being turned away or found guilty of a civil violation and penalized with a fine.

Some lawmakers say such a mandate is necessary in Montgomery, which has been designated a hot spot for the virus with more than 1,000 known infections and 26 deaths as of Wednesday night. Others warn that it may be difficult for businesses and residents to comply within the short time frame given that masks — even cloth ones — are in short supply.

“The [CDC] suggestion is inadequate,” said County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large), one of the lead sponsors for the regulation. “Just suggesting that people use this option is not protecting the workers.”

This week, major supermarket chains began to report their first coronavirus-related deaths. In Prince George’s County, a 27-year-old employee at the Giant supermarket in Largo last week became the region’s youngest covid-19 fatality.

Jupiter Pastor, a manager at local grocery store Grosvenor Market, said about five of his employees have stopped coming in for shifts, fearful of contracting the virus.

“They’re scared; they don’t want to bring it home,” he said. “Who can blame them?”

Pastor added that a county-enforced mandate on facial coverings would be “awesome.” All employees at Grosvenor started wearing cloth masks and gloves two weeks ago, and customers who enter the 8,000-square-foot store are asked to use plastic gloves when handling produce.

Clark Construction, headquartered in Bethesda, said it has procured cloth masks for all employees and is in the process of distributing them to job sites across the country. Safeway, which has 1,559 employees in Montgomery, said reusable and disposable masks are being transported to all front-line associates at its grocery stores.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said he is “not opposed” to regulation but is unsure whether it would be plausible for every resident to procure masks.

“Even the hospitals are struggling,” he said.

Garcetti said when announcing his order in Los Angeles that he waited to introduce the mandate until he was confident that there was an adequate supply of cloth masks in the city.

“Our capacity, thanks to the amazing apparel industry here, has expanded, and people can buy them online,” he said.

Riemer noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how to make cloth masks at home out of T-shirts and hair ties, adding, “This is not something that requires money or effort. . . . It’s not difficult to do.”

To ensure that low-income residents can comply with the order, Riemer said, he plans to propose an appropriation of $1 million for the county to buy cloth masks in bulk to be distributed to residents through the county’s nonprofits.

Montgomery’s health officer, Travis Gayles, said an enforceable mandate would need to be “vetted” for potential ramifications.

Following the new federal guidelines on face coverings, some black Americans expressed concern that covering their faces may cause them to be treated with suspicion.

County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) said he is concerned that the enforcement of this mandate may create opportunities for racial profiling.

“We need carrots, not sticks,” said Jawando, one of two lawmakers who did not co-sponsor the regulation, along with council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1).

Council President Sidney Katz (D-District 3) has “waived the normal public input process” for the regulation to allow lawmakers “to act quickly in response to an ongoing health emergency,” the council said in a statement. Riemer said the council hopes to formally introduce the resolution on April 14 and act on it the same day.

