As a public service, the Maryland General Assembly website offers a flow chart showing how a bill becomes a law. But there is no depiction of the most important part of the process: how nothing happens without sacrifice.

So, let’s look at one currently under consideration, called “Anton’s Law.” It is a modest piece of police reform legislation made from blood, sweat and tears.

Introduced in the House by Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery), the bill says that if you file a complaint against a police officer in Maryland, you have the right to know how the investigation was conducted. And if other complaints have been filed against that officer, you get to see those, too.

The bill was co-sponsored in the state Senate last week by Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City). But the legislative journey really began in September, with the death of a 19-year-old African American man named Anton Black.

Black died while being arrested in his hometown of Greensboro, Md. A white officer responding to a call of a child abduction chased and shocked Black with a Taser. Two off-duty officers from nearby jurisdictions and a civilian joined the chase, and the three officers pinned Black to the ground, according to video of the incident. He went unresponsive, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Three months later, the family was still unable to find out how and why he died or the status of the investigation.

It is a common scenario, played out in the aftermath of police-involved deaths throughout the nation.

In Sacramento, police fatally shot Stephon Clark in 2018. They said they fired at Clark believing he was pointing a gun at them. Clark was unarmed. An independent autopsy requested by his family found he had been shot eight times, with most of the bullets striking him in the back.

In Chicago, police in 2014 fought to withhold video footage that showed a 17-year-old black youth, Laquan McDonald, walking away from the police officer who would shoot him nine times in the back. He posed no threat, contrary to the officer’s claims.

Residents in those big cities protested. So did the residents in the small town of Greensboro. They formed a group, Coalition for Justice for Anton Black. Anger and frustration were transformed into a political battering ram.

They packed town council meetings. They persuaded the council to follow Greensboro police manual guidelines that say police officers involved in a death should be placed on administrative leave.

They began their own investigation and discovered through court records and news reports that Greensboro Officer Thomas Webster IV, who initiated the fatal encounter with Anton, had racked up 29 “use of force” reports in his previous job as an officer in Dover, Del.

The Greensboro Town Council says it was not aware of Webster’s citations when they hired him. That information had not been included on his application for certification with the police department, as the state requires. The matter is now under investigation by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, according to agency spokesman Gerard Shields.

The protests and actions came to the attention of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who said at a news conference in January that the Black family shouldn’t have to wait so long to get the findings of an autopsy report and learn what happened to Black.

A few days later, the autopsy findings as well as Webster’s videocam were made public. On the video, Webster can be heard saying that Black was schizophrenic. But the way he and the other officers handled the case was not in accordance with the town’s guidelines for handling people suspected of having a mental illness. The coalition is now pressing the town to fire Webster, who remains on administrative leave. The other officers involved work for nearby police departments and were off duty at the time. But the coalition wants them held accountable, and more protests are planned.

“If we hadn’t been organized and showed up at every meeting to protest, so much about this case would have been swept under the carpet,” said Richard Potter, a 37-year-old Salisbury University administrator who co-founded the coalition. “The truth would never have been exposed.”

Before the Maryland General Assembly convened, the coalition met with the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus to discuss police reform. Acevero, a freshman delegate, stepped up and began drafting the bill that became known as Anton’s Law.

Doncella Wilson, a social worker and co-founder of the coalition, is pleased with the progress so far but knows there is more work ahead. Getting a bill introduced can be hard; garnering the votes to make it into law can be even tougher.

“You become an activist because of the morality of the issue — the right and wrong of it,” she said. “Then you make sure that you have emotional support. You have to make sure that we don’t burn out quickly because you understand that fighting injustice can take years and years.”

