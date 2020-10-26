And it is about that. But mainly it’s about Don and Margaret.

“I carry a plastic shopping bag,” Don told me on a recent afternoon over the phone as he and Margaret were on one of their walks.

“I’m in charge of the claw, the pincher, whatever you want to call it,” Margaret said.

“She gets all the fun,” Don said. “She gets to pick up the bottles. I get to carry the trash.”

“It’s kind of like a game now,” Margaret said. “We’re having fun: Spotting a bottle, deciding whether it’s safe to go down that little gully to pick it up.”

They favor a couple of trails, including the Burke VRE Trail that goes along the Pohick Stream Valley and another around Lake Braddock.

“You wouldn’t know you were not in the country,” Margaret said. “The illusion is you’re really out in nature.”

Well, except for the plastic bottles, thoughtlessly tossed. They pick them up — a handful of bottles some days, dozens on others.

Don is 77, Margaret 74. They have been married for 15 years but told me they have known each other for more than 50.

Wait. What?

“My friend set me up with this blind date,” said Don, who in 1967 was a new Army enlistee stationed at Fort Eustis, Va. Margaret, his blind date, was in college.

“I drove over to William and Mary,” Don continued, “and she comes walking down the steps. The first time I saw her, it was very nice.”

They dated for a year, then Don went to Vietnam. They dated for a while when he got back, too.

“I don’t think I was very good marriage material at the time,” Don said.

“He needed a break,” Margaret said.

Thirty years later, they were both divorced from the people they’d married after they’d split up. They each still kept in touch with that mutual friend and in 1997, Don got Margaret’s address from him and wrote her a letter.

“Then she took two weeks to answer it,” Don said.

“I was so amazed to receive it, I just needed to think about it,” Margaret said. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to say.”

For the next 10 months, they wrote each other regularly.

“We didn’t talk on the phone,” Don said. “We just wrote letters back and forth. You get a letter and there’s a conversation that never ends.”

After 10 months, the pair met up in New Hampshire, at their mutual friend’s.

“It was just like we had never separated from each other, like there hadn’t been a 30-year absence,” Don said.

“There wasn’t that tension you might expect,” Margaret said. “We chatted easily.”

“On the third day I asked her to marry me,” Don said.

“I said, ‘We need to think about this,’ ” Margaret said.

In 1999, Don moved from Colorado, where he’d been living, to Virginia, where Margaret lived. She worked for the Selective Service. He did different jobs, including driving a school bus and working for FedEx. They married in 2005 and both retired a year later.

And then last March the gym that Don went to five days a week closed because of the pandemic.

“I would say, ‘Come with me on my walk around the lake,’ ” Margaret said.

And he did.

They walk together, enjoying the scenery, stopping to pick up bottles, talking about … whatever.

“You know, some politics, although we try not to get too wrapped around that,” Margaret said. “Of course, stories about friends and family. We talk about the trip we would like to take, but cannot. Then we’ll talk about a book we’ve read or what we watched on TV the night before.”

“We just got done with ‘Outlander,’ ” Don said.

“It really gives us a lift,” Margaret said of their walks. “We just really enjoy it. At first, I didn’t have so much stamina. I notice I can really go now for quite some time.”

Don and Margaret: together for a year, apart for 30, back together for the last 20.

“I wrote a letter,” Don said, marveling still. “I wrote a letter and it paid off.”

