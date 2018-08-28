A rusty shovel sticks up from the hollow stump of an oak tree on Lanier Drive in Silver Spring. It was discovered when the tree was cut down. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

It took five days to disassemble the massive black oak that towered over Lanier Drive in Silver Spring — 60 feet tall, the trunk close to eight feet across — and when it was finally down, this was the question on everyone’s mind: Where did that shovel come from?

The big tree was hollow on the inside — distressingly so — and sticking up from the void at the center was a rusty shovel, the shaft of its upward-pointing blade entombed in a woody stalagmite.

“We were standing here looking at it, scratching our heads,” said Bob Freedman, who lives two houses down.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Mark Mendez, who lives around the corner.

“It’s a mystery,” said Suzel, the woman in whose front yard the tree once stood. (Protective of her privacy, she asked that I use just her first name.)

The Excalibur shovel has become a neighborhood curiosity. Dog walkers stop to gaze upon it. Some people tug on it. It gives a bit and could probably be wrenched free, but that would destroy the magic of a shovel inside a tree.

I called Tchukki Andersen to see how this might have happened. She’s the arborist at the Tree Care Industry Association in Londonderry, N.H. (“That kind of makes me the tree surgeon general,” she said.)

Tchukki (it’s Finnish and pronounced “Chuckie”) said people who work on trees often encounter embedded foreign objects: spikes, chains, cables. Trees have grown around bicycles and through car bumpers.

“I know a guy in the Pacific Northwest who once cut into a tree and found a toilet seat embedded in the wood,” Tchukki said. “Not an outhouse for miles.”

Hidden objects can be a rude and dangerous surprise for arborists. Hit a buried spike with a chain saw, and it might kick the spinning blade back at you.

I emailed Tchukki some photos of the shovel tree, and she had a theory. She doesn’t think the shovel is as old as the tree but was probably left at the oak at some point after it was well established — and when it was already being hollowed out by disease.

“It seems to me that the tree already had a significant amount of decay taking place at the time the shovel was left at the tree,” she wrote in an email. “The tree was in a giant hurry to compartmentalize the rot so it wouldn’t spread up into the trunk. The tree probably just walled off anything that wasn’t ‘tree,’ including the rot and the shovel, and just forgot about it all. The stalagmite structures you see seem to be support tissues that were laid down by the tree to help support the aboveground portion that was living over the cavity.”

So apparently, the spade wasn’t left there by magical forest sprites.

Some people in the neighborhood think the tree was 300 years old, although, honestly, no one has had the patience to count the rings.

A worrying hole in the side of the tree is what prompted Suzel and her next-door neighbor to call Pepco to take a look. When the tree was marked with telltale spray paint denoting removal, many in the neighborhood were upset. No one likes to see a handsome tree felled.

“I love trees, but I want to be on this earth a little longer,” Suzel said.

Her concerns were proved correct when the Asplundh chain-saw crew reached the oak’s lower trunk and found, instead of healthy wood, a cavity that could have accommodated an entire family of hibernating bears.

Soon the mountain of wood will be carted away. And the shovel? Suzel wants to give it to another neighbor, who grew up in a house across the street and just started her own gardening company.

“I think I should tell her, ‘You should take it for good luck for your business.’ ”

Backyard archaeology

What’s the oddest thing you ever found in — or under — your yard? Email the details — with “Garden discovery” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com.

Gee force

The local music community is mourning the closure of Gee’s, a club on 52nd Avenue in Hyattsville that for the past two years has hosted a monthly oldies jam. The club was owned by Geneva “Miss Gee” Curry and drew lovers and practitioners of R&B and soul music.

The July jam was the last. Curry has reportedly sold the club. I wasn’t able to reach her for comment, but at 81 years old, I think she’s due a little down time.

