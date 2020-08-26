In 1998, the Sydney Pollack film “Random Hearts” was being filmed in the District. Susan Vavrick was working at U.S. News & World Report, then headquartered at 2400 N St. NW in the West End. The film crew was set up nearby, the street blocked off to keep out traffic.

“The scene was Harrison Ford driving a black SUV down the street and making a right turn into a garage,” wrote Susan, of Springfield, Va.

A crowd had formed across from the garage and out of camera range. As Ford approached the garage, someone in a Mercedes suddenly came zipping down the street, passing Ford.

Wrote Susan: “Ford stopped and we could clearly read his lips: ‘What the f***?’ I don’t know whether the guy had managed to get around the roadblock or had come from a garage midblock, but he appeared out of nowhere and was gone just as quickly.

“Seeing Ford that close in person was a revelation — he was a lot skinnier and craggier than I had realized. What they say about cameras adding pounds is accurate.”

Jerry Morse saw another scene from “Random Hearts.” It was shot at the main Commerce Department building, where Jerry worked for 42 years.

Artificial rain was being pumped into the courtyard, into which Ford would drive.

“My office had a window overlooking the courtyard,” wrote Jerry, who lives in Reston, Va. “We watched the scene being filmed: take after take …. My major memory from this episode is that on one of the takes, Harrison Ford drove into the courtyard and sideswiped another car.”

I haven’t seen “Random Hearts.” Is it all shots of Harrison Ford driving?

In 1975, Chester Joy was a newcomer to the District, living in an apartment building near Dupont Circle. One morning around 3:30, he was awakened by a loud roar from outside.

“Concerned and irritated, I got up and found the street blocked off, bright lights, large trucks and people shooting a movie scene,” Chester wrote.

The mechanical din was from a rainmaking machine.

“Irritated that no one had told me I would not be able to sleep that night, I approached a man with his back to me sitting in a canvas folding chair, demanding as I did so that he tell me who was in charge,” Chester wrote.

A weary Robert Redford turned and said, “Over there,” pointing to a spot 50 feet away.

“I came to understand it was a location shot in the filming of ‘All The President’s Men,’” Chester wrote.

Elmer Mendez saw Redford’s co-star during that shoot. Elmer was walking home from work when he spied Dustin Hoffman being fitted with a body microphone. A sound technician raised Hoffman’s pant leg to tape on the mic.

“Someone whistled, and Dustin returned the compliment with a very cold stare,” wrote Elmer, who lives in Lanham now.

John Finch of Chevy Chase, Md., has been an extra in dozens of productions, including “The West Wing.”

Wrote John: “What really impressed me about Martin Sheen was that during the stops for camera adjustments, Sheen as ‘President Josiah Bartlett’ would interact with anyone on the sidewalks along Pennsylvania Avenue: kiss babies, pose for photos and work his phone!”

As convention services manager for the Sheraton Washington Hotel, now the Marriott Wardman Park, Geoff Dirksen had to handle film crews booked into the property.

Geoff handled the on-site arrangements for the 1987 film “Suspect,” including securing an appropriate suite for Cher.

“We came up with a great accommodation,” wrote Geoff, of Silver Spring, Md. “When Cher arrived to inspect the layout she was impressed with the suite and associated rooms.”

When Cher asked where the gym would go, Geoff said she was only a few floors up from the hotel spa, which would be reserved for her exclusive use.

“Nope, she traveled with her own equipment and it was extensive,” Geoff recalled. “We lost the battle and she booked a private apartment nearby.”

In 1980, Joe Foley was visiting a friend who lived in the Logan Circle/Shaw area. His friend mentioned that the house where some of the Peter Sellers film “Being There” was shot was not too far away.

The pair walked over and found the doors to the then-abandoned house at Ninth and M streets NW open. They went in the back.

“While we were surveying the disheveled scene, I spotted a unique souvenir,” wrote Joe, who lives in North Potomac, Md. “Chauncey Gardiner’s famous garden wall had fallen off its wooden frame, was scattered around among the dead rose bushes, and required rescue.”

Joe scooped up as much of the plastic brick wallboard as he could. He still has it.

Wrote Joe: “I know it’s not a ‘Star Wars’ light saber, but who didn’t like this bizarre movie about that odd era of mid-70s media and national politics?”