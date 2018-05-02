Because my friend does not want to be known as someone who is unfriendly to birds, I have agreed not to use his name. He insists that when he scraped twigs and leaves from the bottom of his mailbox, he did not know they were a proto-nest from a protected species of bird.

He thought it was some neighborhood kids, playing a prank.

No, he discovered later, it was the work of a chickadee, a “cavity nester.” By destroying the nest, my friend had violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Is there anything he can do, he wondered, to keep it from happening again?

“He could put netting over [the mailbox], to prevent it from getting in there,” said Laura McDonald, program manager at the Audubon Society of Northern Virginia. “Or block it up.”

Debi Klein, co-owner of the Backyard Naturalist in Olney, Md., suggested erecting a birdhouse nearby, in the hope that the chickadee would choose that instead. But, she cautioned, you have to get the right kind of birdhouse, the kind that would deny sanctuary to a killer.

And that’s when I learned about the existential battle between an invasive species and a native one — and about the bird lovers who are waging it.

Forget the chickadee for a moment. The real action is with the bluebird, a handsome little fellow that like many birds has been hurt by habitat loss. But its declining numbers have a more sinister cause: European starlings and, especially, house sparrows.

“Those two are at a size that directly competes with bluebirds,” said Stephen Johnson, Fairfax County coordinator for the Virginia Bluebird Society. “They like to live in the same kinds of cavities that bluebirds use.”

That includes birdhouses. And house sparrows don’t care if a bluebird is already living in there. I’ve heard dark tales of a sparrow pecking a bluebird to death as the bluebird sits atop its eggs, then building its own nest atop the still warm body of its murdered rival.

This is why people like Johnson despise the house sparrow, which, like the starling, was introduced from England.

To help bluebirds, they erect and monitor bluebird boxes. When necessary, they also dispatch house sparrows. (House sparrows and starlings are not on the list of protected species.)

Homeowners can encourage bluebirds, but they must use the right birdhouse.

“Most commercial boxes are generic, a box for any kind of bird,” Johnson said. “Those can be kind of bad for bluebirds.”

That’s because they’re like a free hotel room for the serial killers of the bird world. For starters, the hole should be no larger than 1.5 inches in diameter. (That will keep out starlings, but not house sparrows, which is why volunteers such as Johnson monitor the houses.)

Proper boxes attract other desirable native species, including wrens and swallows. That’s why they should feature a swallow ladder. “The swallow has this Achilles’ heel that it can’t climb out of a smooth-walled cavity,” Johnson said.

A swallow ladder is a wire screen on the inside of the box or a set of grooves cut in the inner surface.

The box should also be mounted in such a way that snakes can’t enter.

Thuggish sparrows. Hungry snakes. Man, it’s rough being a bluebird. Why all this energy devoted to it?

“It’s kind of an iconic species,” Johnson said. “Ever heard of the ‘goldfinch of happiness’? They’re beautiful and they have a lovely call.”

This is the most wonderful time of the year for Washington-area bird enthusiasts. Migrating birds are flying north from their Southern wintering grounds, stopping here to fuel up.

“We’re really situated in a unique place,” said McDonald. “We’re the northernmost edge for a lot of Southern species and the southernmost edge for a lot of Northern species.”

If they’re lucky, observant birders can see the northern shrike and the Mississippi kite. Warblers are on their way, too.

It’s the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the legislation that makes it illegal to harm most species of birds or disturb their nests. To mark the act, the National Audubon Society, the National Geographic Society, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and other groups have declared it the Year of the Bird.

Don’t know where to start your feathered celebration? The Audubon Society of Northern Virginia is hosting a free workshop May 10 to prepare new birders for a bird count on May 12, which is World Migratory Bird Day. Beginners will be matched with experts. (For information, visit audubonva.org/classes.)

As for my friend’s insistent chickadee — and any other good birds (i.e., not sparrows or starlings) that are making their nests now — McDonald has this advice: “I generally tell people to enjoy it. It’s only for a few weeks. It’s a really neat experience if you can see something up close like that.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.