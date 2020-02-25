He was buried at Washington’s Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Odlum was not in the ground long before his mother, Catherine, began work on a biography of her late son. The 208-page book was published in the fall of 1885 by the Washington printing company Gray & Clarkson.

AD

It is a remarkable document, and not only for its title, which I will quote in full: “The Life and Adventures of Prof. Robert Emmet Odlum, Containing an Account of His Splendid Natatorium at the National Capital. His Diary — the Swimming Drill, illustrated — Reminiscences of Great Swimmers — Stories of the Land and Sea — His Great Swims, Jumps, &c., with the Letters of Thanks from Persons he Rescued from Watery Graves — The lifesaving Service, &c., &c., Together With Other Valuable Information.”

AD

His mother claimed Odlum jumped from heights to disprove the notion that people died during a long fall. She wrote that people trapped in high-rise fires were afraid to jump into the nets of waiting firefighters, convinced they would expire on the way down.

“The thousands of lives which may be saved from burning buildings by the jump and the net-work will show that Professor Odlum did not die in vain,” she wrote in the book’s introduction.

AD

Perhaps. But much of the book’s energy comes from Mrs. Odlum’s score-settling. We’ll get to her main target — Paul Boyton, “the man in the rubber suit” — in a moment, but she also took aim at Schuyler Colfax. Odlum had rescued Colfax, the son of the vice president, when he’d floundered in the water at a Virginia Beach.

Catherine Odlum wrote asking Colfax to preorder copies of the coming biography. When she didn’t receive a response, she contacted his mother. “I can hardly realize the motive that causes your son to refuse to acknowledge the receipt of my letter,” she wrote. “If his life was worth saving he would be grateful to his rescuer.”

AD

Mrs. Odlum added that perhaps Mrs. Colfax knew her son was an ingrate — or worse — and thus “may doubtless blame, rather than thank, my son for rescuing him from a watery grave.”

AD

She printed both letters in their entirety.

But Boyton was the main villain. Mrs. Odlum included correspondence from the showman to her son in which Boyton asks Odlum to front him some cash to promote various schemes.

“These letters go to show that, since the year 1880, Paul Boyton has used the skill of Professor Odlum for his own aggrandizement — for the purpose of making money …. It was always contended by the friends of Professor Odlum that Paul Boyton first suggested the idea of his jumping from the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Boyton, Odlum’s mother believed, could have stopped Bob. Instead, Boyton chartered a boat and filled it with “the sporting element of New York.” She continued: “That thousands of dollars changed hands on the occasion is a known fact.” Her son, she claimed, was left with only 90 cents.

AD

AD

She also wrote that on a trip to New York, she was threatened by Boyton associates posing as a judge and a lawyer who advised her to tread carefully in the matter.

Was she correct in thinking Boyton egged on her son? Probably. Could Boyton have stopped Bob? I doubt it. The Professor seemed pretty intent.

The book is in the collection of the Historical Society of Washington. Jessica Richardson Smith, research services librarian there, tipped me off to it and wrote about Odlum in the Fall 2019 issue of Washington History.

In 1892, Boyton published his own memoir: “The Story of Paul Boyton: Voyages on All the Great Rivers of the World, Paddling Over Twenty-Five Thousand Miles in a Rubber Dress.” It does not include a single mention of Bob Odlum. Boyton opened an amusement park in Chicago, then one on Coney Island that featured sea lions. He died in 1924 and is buried in Brooklyn’s Holy Cross Cemetery.

AD

AD

On July 23, 1886, a man was picked in the East River up by a barge. The soaking wet Steve Brodie claimed he had just jumped from the Brooklyn Bridge. Brodie achieved the celebrity that eluded Odlum, opening a successful bar in the Bowery and appearing on Broadway in a show that climaxed with a recreation of his leap. Many historians think he faked the whole thing.

Bob Odlum is in Section 14 at Mount Olivet. The inscription on the marker is worn and hard to read. I think this is what it says:

Brave and generous as a man

True and honest as a friend

Dutiful and affectionate as a son

That is, I suppose, the best way for anyone to be remembered: not for celebrity or fortune, but for qualities money can’t buy, nor fleeting fame erode.