Nancy Bride of Pawleys Island, S.C., said the best euphemism she ever saw appeared a number of years ago in a Salt Lake City newspaper: “flew the coop.”

Perhaps the departed was a bird fancier.

Eugenia Burkes of Alexandria, Va., reminded me of a routine by the comedian George Carlin, “a master of the English language,” she noted. “His best example was how people use ‘late’ to describe someone who is dead. He pointed out: ‘He’s not late, he’s not coming.’ ”

Gerald E. Sheldon of Rockville, Md., is a retired U.S. Navy submariner. He pointed out that when a submarine has left the pier to go on a mission, it is said to be “on patrol.”

Wrote Gerald: “Submariners who have passed away are said to be on ‘final patrol.’ Submarines that have been lost by sinking are said to be on ‘eternal patrol.’ There are over 4,000 sailors and officers and 65 submarines on eternal patrol.”

Jo Ellen Trossbach’s first government job was at the Naval Oceanographic Office in Suitland, Md. Among her duties was keeping track of the timecards.

“I remember getting timecards from the supervisor,” wrote Jo Ellen, of Hughesville, Md. “Occasionally he wrote ‘expired’ on a timecard. I had never heard that expression, so I looked it up and there was the definition of a person who died.”

Leslie Backus of Silver Spring, Md., said she loathes the use of “passed” and other euphemisms for “dead.” Wrote Leslie: “For one thing, it does imply a belief in an afterlife. As a science person, I have to assume there isn’t one — there’s just no reliable proof. I wouldn’t mind being pleasantly surprised, though.”

You and me both, Leslie! But even if there is no Heaven, Valhalla or Elysium, Leslie said she’s able to “take comfort in knowing it was a good life and that friends, family and acquaintances mourn its end. Immortality lies in the hearts and minds of those who remain.

“After all, the Earth will eventually be destroyed when the sun expands into a red giant in about 5 billion years.”

Five billion years, huh? I can’t help wondering if we’ll have destroyed the Earth ourselves well before that.

Patti Wallace of Fredericksburg has long noticed the preference in death notices for “passing away.” That doesn’t make them any less interesting to her. And sometimes, she finds a gem, like one just last month in the Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star for a woman named Donna Mason. According to that death notice: “She was an avid sports fan and die hard Redskins fan. Donna requests six Washington Redskins players to be pallbearers, so ‘they can let her down one last time.’ ”

Bert Cream recently moved to Ashburn, Va., from Dayton, Ohio. Among the groups for which Bert volunteered while in Ohio was the local Goodwill/Easter Seals. The two charities disbursed special radios for people who couldn’t read the newspaper.

Every Monday at 1, Bert would go to the Goodwill building, spread out the weekend paper and, for the next hour, read the obituaries aloud. It might sound like a depressing task, but Bert didn’t find it so.

“These are life stories of us: funny, sad, inspirational, tragic….,” he wrote. “Perhaps it’s hard to understand, but I found that hour uplifting and good.”

Bert said the program continues every weekday in Dayton, where it’s one of the most popular on the Goodwill/Easter Seals radio frequency.

Reuniting

Death awaits us all. So do high school reunions. If your Washington-area school is having a reunion in the coming months, send the details my way. Email me — with “Reunion” in the subject line — at john.kelly@washpost.com.

Here are two on tap for this fall:

Walter Johnson High Class of 1970 — Oct. 9 and 10. For information, visit WJ1970.com.

Woodrow Wilson High Class of 1970 — Oct. 17. Email joan.dyer346@gmail.com or call 202-365-2616.