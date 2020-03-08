Then I got hungry and reached for the can opener.

This does not bode well for my post-apocalyptic future.

It probably goes without saying that this happened when My Lovely Wife was away on a business trip. I get a bit feral when Ruth is gone.

When she returned from her trip, we did a proper shopping. Ruth even made a list. We didn’t bother with N95 masks, hand sanitizer or chlorine wipes. Those shelves were picked clean, as barren as an Australian coral reef. Luckily, we were after dry food and canned food, stuff we’ll eat if either one of us gets sick and we have to stay inside for a fortnight.

“Should we get bottled water?” I asked as I pushed the cart down the aisle at Giant.

We shouldn’t need it, right? Just because I’m sick doesn’t mean the faucets will suddenly dry up. But what if the people who run the water treatment plants get sick?

I grabbed a flat of water bottles and awkwardly muscled it into the bottom of the cart. They were the cheapest ones — flimsy bottles wrapped in thin film — and they shifted in my arms like an unruly toddler.

Back home, we carried the supplies down to the basement, then opened cupboards above the washer and dryer that hadn’t been explored for years.

“Oh, look,” said My Lovely Wife, pulling out a pack of face masks and some bags of folded plastic sheeting.

We tried to remember exactly what this stuff was for. We were pretty sure the masks were for anthrax. Was the plastic sheeting, too? Or was that for a dirty bomb?

Was the dirty bomb supposed to contain anthrax? That didn’t seem right. Wasn’t it going to be radiological, bits of broken X-ray machines taken from the dumpsters behind dentists’ offices and packed in pipe bombs? Were the masks and the sheeting even for the same crisis, or two different ones?

The last time we were told to shelter in place, it was because of threats outside of us. This time, the threat is calling from inside the house.

Of course, now that I’ve revealed I have a pair of 20-year-old N95 masks I’ll probably be set upon by an armed mob eager to take them from me. I should add that I also have a, um, flamethrower. And samurai sword. Swords.

After the cupboards were stocked, Ruth went away on another business trip. I stayed behind, fighting an overwhelming urge to run my fingers all over my face and look up the current value of my 401(k).

Here’s what I decide to do instead: I pull out my hummingbird feeder, which spent the winter in a drawer in our kitchen. I’d taken it down last fall when the last hummingbird went south. I’m not sure when they’re supposed to come back but when they do, I want to welcome them to my yard.

I measure some sugar out into a little plastic jug, pour in some water — the faucet still works! — then cap the jug and shake it. I pour the nectar into the bottom of the hummingbird feeder, then slip on the bright red plastic top and push it down until it’s snug.

I go to the shed and find the wrought-iron bird feeder pole. I drive it into the earth, then carefully hang the feeder. The sugary water catches the light and sparkles.

And now, when I’m not washing my hands, I wait for the first hummingbird of spring.

Can you haiku?

Speaking of spring, it’s time for my annual Springtime in Washington Haiku Contest. You will recall that I am a stickler for the classic, Anglicized version of Japan’s famed three-line poem: five syllables, then seven syllables, then five syllables.

Also: Your 5-7-5 haiku should have a Washington theme. I must say that with so much happening around here since last spring, the field is pretty wide open, subject matter-wise.

Send your entries — with “D.C. Haiku” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com. I’ll print my favorites and pick a winner. I’ll even take the winning author to lunch — once the pandemic is over. The deadline is March 27.