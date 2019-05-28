Columnist

On the afternoon of Jan. 28, 1983, Art Kosatka watched his life go up in flames.

The moving van containing his family’s possessions caught fire on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Georgia Avenue and burned to the axles. Proving that nothing changes, the story in the next day’s Washington Post noted that the blaze caused a two-hour traffic jam.

“As I’m coming around the Beltway I saw the smoke ahead,” said Art, 79, who lives in Olney, Md. “I thought, ‘Thank god it ain’t me.’ Well, it’s me.”

Art said just about the only things left were the clothes his family were wearing that day and a slightly charred ivory chess set.

“Interesting times, which ultimately turned us into pack rats who saved virtually everything thereafter, whether valuable or not,” he said. “Starting over is not all it’s cracked up to be.”

Art responded to my invitation to share stories of family heirlooms that had gone astray. In Art’s case, his heirlooms had turned to ash.

“My parents were both in secret U.S. government jobs in foreign places, where they acquired lovely foreign antiques, art work and other collectibles,” he said.

Art said he learned a few lessons from the mishap. The first was: “You don’t know what’s in all those boxes, so inventory and photograph everything.”

The second was that truckers are typically insured for the weight of the goods they’re carrying, not their appraised value. “I took out $10,000 of excess value insurance based on the theory that even if the truck rolled over on the Beltway, it couldn’t do $10,000 of damage,” he said. “I was wrong.”

The fire meant Art needed to reacquire stuff. Now, going on 40 years later, he finds himself eager to de-acquire. The moving van fire once made the decision for him — everything must go! — now as he downsizes, he arranges his possessions into five piles in the basement. The categories are: donate, sell, trash (“surprisingly large,” Art said), keep (“no matter what”) and “force it on the kids.”

And “force it on the kids” is divided into two categories: “Now, when they might have a place in their basement for hiding some of it. And: Later, when we won’t know or care what they did with it.”

The District’s John Peter McAllister is performing similar calculations. “At the ripe old age of 73, I regret that I have no physical heirlooms, only stories that I (constantly) pass on to our children and grandchildren,” he wrote.

To make sure those stories aren’t lost in the ether, John’s been working on a project to ensure each of his six grandchildren has something they can point to and say “That reminds me of . . .”

Wrote John: “This will include not only the physical ‘item’ but also a write-up (perhaps including a picture) that will bring its significance to life.”

I asked John for an example, and he described how one grandchild will get the duffel bag that went with him from his home in Scranton, Pa., to Vietnam, where John served in 1968-’69. He’ll include a photo of himself at that time and write out what he calls his “loaf of bread” incident.

John pulled guard duty once a week in Saigon, holding an unloaded rifle. (Soldiers had ammunition with them, John said, but for safety reasons the guns were kept unloaded.)

One afternoon John was on duty in front of what was called the Rice Mill.

“As always, there was a steady stream of motorcycles and car traffic,” he wrote. “This, of course, being in a war zone, with a pretty much unrecognizable enemy, was a relatively dangerous situation. However, I had convinced myself otherwise, that is, I had adopted an ‘I will be okay’ philosophy.”

And then John saw a motorcyclist speeding toward him with something in his hand.

“He was clearly going to throw something at me,” John wrote. “I saw his underhanded toss in slow motion. My brain said, ‘This is it, you are history’ while my mouth yelled ‘You son of a . . .’ ”

What landed at John’s feet was a loaf of French bread. The biker rode off, laughing.

John said the loaf of bread was rather tasty.

“My hope is that the write-up may prove to be much more important to them than the item itself,” he wrote.

I like the idea of choosing a few carefully curated items that each illustrates some aspect of a person’s history, for in the personal museum that each of us builds, it isn’t the objects that are important. It’s the stories behind them.

