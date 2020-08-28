America still has so much work to do. And the grandmothers are fed up.

So, with the deep sigh of the hard-working women who have been finishing unfinished business for decades, Coles and her sisterhood of elders got on their motorized scooters, grabbed their canes and comfort shoes and headed to the Lincoln Memorial for yet another March on Washington.

They remembered being young and hopeful, invigorated and energized by that crystal moment in 1963, when they heard the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words about a dream. Some, like Coles, were there that day.

“There was a feeling of unity, serenity. The crowd, walking into it all the way to the edge of the reflecting pool,” Coles recalled of the day she came to the original March on Washington, her 6-year-old daughter in tow.

“And now this, 57 years later, the same thing,” that daughter, Theonita Coles, now 63, said with a touch of sadness. Because it’s supposed to be different now.

On a Friday like this, the grandmothers should be staying out of the heat in the air conditioning or fanning themselves on porches. They should be getting their grandkids’ favorite pies ready for a weekend cookout, or beating their friends at a game of tile rummy. They should not need to be social justice mavens all over again.

“I am 69, and I should not have to be here,” said Olivia Ellis, who flew in from Springfield, Ill., to attend the first march in her life. She’s been so fed up with the ongoing police violence against Black Americans that she knew she was going as soon as it was announced.

“Many have been here before me, many have done that hard work, and we should not be where we are today on this,” Ellis said. “I thought it would change with Trayvon Martin. Then I thought it would really change with Tamir Rice. It’s gone on too long.”

She was 12 years old in 1963 when she watched the speeches on television, inspired and hopeful that this would be the start of a whole new world for Black Americans.

Plenty changed, to be sure. But plenty didn’t. Her children still had to hear “The Talk,” the speech Black parents have to give their Black children about the way police see them and will treat them, and how it’s different from the way their White friends will be treated.

“And now, my kids are having to give their kids the same talk,” she said with that disappointed, pursed-lip grandmother head shake no grandchild ever wants to see.

Coles said it’s not just her grandkids who hear that talk: “My great-grands — I’ve got, what, 10 of them? — my great-grands have to hear ‘The Talk’ too. And that’s wrong.”

Over the decades, the women did see change. Most of them spent the rest of the 1960s and 1970s in the workforce and raising children, making small advances on the long road to equality.

“If you’ve been in the struggle this long, you know that [1963] wasn’t for naught,” said Julie Middlebrooks-Reid, 65, who has been fueled her whole life by the inspiration of the March on Washington that day.

This week, she loaded up a bus of her peers in Columbus, Ohio, and headed to Washington to help finish the job because she’s tired of hearing the same speeches, tired of seeing another generation go through the same hope-struggle cycle that she did.

“We don’t want our kids to have to repeat this struggle,” she said. “No more repeating.”

Back in Illinois, Ellis experienced both racism and opportunities in her career with an education association.

When a Black man became president of the United States — a night she never thought would come — “I was home alone and I cried,” she said. “Someone who looks like me.”

Then there was a backlash: the ghosts of hatred being resurrected.

“It also changed everything for the people who didn’t want to see a Black man as president,” Ellis said.

For Gwen Lancaster, 64, that backlash became clear when her husband, who had grown up under Jim Crow laws, was harassed by police in New York four years ago.

“He was waiting for me at a bus stop. And a police officer came and asked him, ‘What are you doing here?’ ’’ said Lancaster, a professor of nursing at Lehman College in the Bronx. “He told him he was waiting for me. And the officer asked him again. And again. It kept going on and on. The only thing that saved him was me getting off the bus.”

This happened in 2016. There’s work to do.

It’s 2020. I’s easy to snark at all the things futurists promised we’d have by now — flying cars, teleportation, jet packs, space vacations — while we wallow in a global pandemic and record unemployment and (still!) traffic.

But the real heartbreak is that the promise made more than two centuries ago at our nation’s foundation, the words engraved on the West Pediment of the Supreme Court — Equal Justice Under Law — is still so far from being realized.

The grandmothers are exhausted. But they’re still getting on the buses, ambling to the protest and staying out there, finishing the fight.

“It’s not about politics,” Gloria Coles said. “It’s about human rights. That’s all. Right is right and wrong is wrong.”

And it’s time for America to listen to the grandmothers.