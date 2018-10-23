A generation of Washingtonians stayed up late to watch “Creature Feature” on Channel 20, hosted by Dick Dyszel in the guise of Count Gore De Vol. Dyszel now hosts movies online and on his new Roku channel. (Dick Dyszel)

Columnist

Dick Dyszel wishes he could remember exactly how he came up with “Count Gore De Vol” as the name of the alter ego he used when hosting “Creature Feature” horror films on WDCA-Channel 20.

“I knew I was going to be a vampire,” Dick said. “I had a tux and I had a cape.”

Thus “Count” was a no-brainer. “Gore” seemed appropriately . . . gory.

“ ‘Count Gore.’ I like it,” Dick said the WDCA general manager told him. “I think it needs more.’ ”

Dick responded, “How about something off the wall? Count Gore De Vol.”

Dick still wonders why he said that. “Was it because every day on the way to the station I drove past the DeVol Funeral Home?” he said. “Or was it because sitting on his desk was a book by Gore Vidal — who, by the way, I’ve never read?”



Dick Dyszel, shown in the guise of Count Gore De Vol on his former Channel 20 TV show, plans to appear during the last weekend of October at the AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring. (Courtesy of Dick Dyszel)

Whatever the reason, the Count became a D.C. fixture, introducing schlock horror films on Saturday night TV. Dick will put on the cape and the white pancake makeup this Saturday at the AFI Silver Theatre, where he’ll introduce “Halloween.” (Go to afi.com/silver for info.)

Though his Channel 20 gig ended in 1987, like a good vampire, Dick resurrected himself online in 1998 at countgore.com. And in September he debuted his own streaming channel on Roku. Roku users can find it by searching for “Count Gore De Vol’s Creature Feature.”

“There are 10 new pieces of video every month,” Dick said. That’s four classic horror movies, four interviews with celebrities and two short-form videos.

I asked Dick which movies scared him as a kid growing up in Chicago. Not many, he said. “What I really liked were the big bug movies: ‘Them.’ ‘Tarantula.’ Things like that.”

In fact, Dick said he didn’t actually see the movie that scared him the most.

“I’m being very honest: There was a trailer I saw in the movie theater,” he said. “There was a closet door opening and some thing came out of the closet. It scared the living daylights out of me. I left the theater. Let’s face it, it’s a cheap horror thing: the unknown coming out of a door.”

Cheap but effective, just like Count Gore.

Dick also did duty as WDCA’s Spock-eared Captain 20, a role he’ll reprise Sunday afternoon hosting cartoons at AFI Silver.

Said Dick: “I’ve got three of the [Captain 20] costumes and, frankly, they all fit nicely.”

District of confusion

A few weeks ago I wrote about a colleague’s wedding invitations that were returned, possibly because he wrote out “District of Columbia” in the addresses instead of “D.C.”

“I’ve been experiencing this stuff for decades,” wrote Bill Brown, president of the Association of the Oldest Inhabitants of D.C.

A Richmond member of AOI named Iris Holliday tried repeatedly to send her membership dues to Bill at his home in Northwest. The envelopes were repeatedly returned to her as undeliverable. On one, someone from the post office had written, “All foreign mail requires 69 [cents] more.”

Someone should tell the letter carrier that Richmond and Washington have been in the same country ever since the South lost the Civil War.

The District’s Josh Gibson has an idea for how Washingtonians can use their address to push for statehood. The problem, as he sees it, is that the rest of the country has trouble thinking of Washington as a place where real people actually live. They lump “D.C.” in with the demonized “Washington” of the federal government. The return address doesn’t help: “Washington, D.C.”

“It occurred to me one day that, unlike anyone else, what’s before the comma and what’s after the comma are identical,” Josh said.

For example, while “Reston” is more geographically specific than “Va.,” “Washington” is no more specific than “D.C.”

It doesn’t add value emotionally, either, Josh said, because it doesn’t allow residents to proudly proclaim their neighborhoods.

So Josh thinks District residents should use return addresses that include their neighborhood, i.e., “Anacostia, D.C. 20373” and “Chevy Chase, D.C. 20015.”

Josh described his thinking in a post last month on TheDCLine.org blog. He cited postal regulations that allow cities to augment preferred city names with acceptable city names. In fact, those two examples above are acceptable to the post office, though things like “Adams Morgan,” “Petworth” and “Brookland” are not.

A post office spokesman told me it does allow more than one city name for some Zip codes. But only some. Wrote the spokesman in an email: “It is important to follow standard addressing guidelines for timely, accurate deliveries. . . .”

The District could propose expanding the city names that are acceptable to the post office. It would be a subtle, postal variation on the “No Taxation Without Representation” license plates, but with a slightly friendlier message: People do live here.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.