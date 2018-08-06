The Blue Grass Champs were drawn from members of the musical Stoneman family. The Champs were the house band on "Don Owens' Jamboree," a TV show broadcast on Saturday nights on Washington's WTTG-Channel 5 in the late 1950s. (Leon Kagarise)

A couple of weeks ago, the No. 2 album on the Billboard bluegrass music charts was one recorded 60 years ago in the living room of a house in suburban Baltimore. The band — the Blue Grass Champs — was 40 miles away, appearing on “Don Owens’ Jamboree.”

That was a weekly TV show, broadcast live on Washington’s WTTG-Channel 5. From 1957 to 1960, the Jamboree brought country music — or, as a lot of people back then called it, “hillbilly music” — into homes around the District.

At least into the homes of the people who could be bothered to watch it.

“I didn’t really see it,” said Joe Lee, founder of Joe’s Record Paradise in Silver Spring, Md., and author of the liner notes to the Blue Grass Champs CD, released on the Yep Roc label. “It was on at the same time as ‘Have Gun — Will Travel.’ Me and my brother, we’d say, ‘Let’s go watch Paladin.’ ”

Paladin was the mercenary gunslinger played by Richard Boone on “Have Gun — Will Travel.”

That the Blue Grass Champs recording exists at all is thanks to a music obsessive named Leon Kagarise. Kagarise collected vinyl records — by the time of his death in 2008, he’d amassed more than 150,000 — and in the 1950s and ’60s he also traveled around the Mid-Atlantic recording live performances.

“Leon was a music lover, but he was a technician first,” said Lee, who befriended Kagarise and oversees his archive of recordings. “He saw people recording with bad equipment so he got much better [tools].”

Kagarise recorded acts such as Johnny Cash, George Jones and Patsy Cline when they performed at outdoor venues such as New River Ranch in Rising Sun, Md.

He also recorded off the television. On Saturday nights, when the Don Owens show aired, Kagarise would turn the antenna on his Baltimore roof so it could pick up the signal from Channel 5.

“He didn’t just put the microphone in front of the TV,” Lee said. “He went inside the machine and got a much better copy than anybody heard from an old-time TV.”

Kagarise wired into the guts of the television, capturing the audio signal before it reached the crummy speakers.

But who were the Blue Grass Champs?

The Champs were members of the voluminous Stoneman family, which numbered 13 surviving children out of 23 born to and Hattie and Ernest “Pop” Stoneman.

In 1924, Pop traveled from Galax in southwestern Virginia to New York City to record “The Sinking of the Titanic,” the first country song to sell a million copies. Whatever money he made from that vanished in the Depression, forcing the Stonemans to move to the Washington area. They lived in Carmody Hills, Md., near Suitland, while Pop worked as a carpenter at the Navy Yard.

The Stonemans were part of an influx from the rural South that helped make Washington a bluegrass and country music hotspot. The children were arranged into various groups, including the Champs, who in 1956 were winners on “Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts,” the “American Idol” of its time. The group performed at places like Glen Echo and the Famous club, at 12th Street and New York Avenue NW.

And they were the backing band on “Don Owens’ Jamboree,” which was hosted by a local DJ, songwriter and music promoter who hated the term “hillbilly” music. “It construes the music with ‘Li’l Abner’ and ignorance and nothing could be further from the truth,” Owens told the Evening Star in 1957. “Country musicians know what they’re doing. Take Hank Williams — everything he wrote was a success. He had no formal education, but he just had the ability to say what he thought.”

Owens died in 1963, after falling asleep while driving and hitting a tree in the 4500 block of North 26th Street in Arlington, Va.

Today, when every pocket holds a sophisticated music and video recorder — the smartphone — it’s easy to forget there was a time when not every sound and image was captured. Don Owens’s show went into viewers’ eyeballs, then vanished. It wasn’t videotaped.

“This is the only collection, the only remembrance of it at all,” Lee said. “It went live on the air. There was no recording of it other than Leon, not even in the studio.”

What you’ll find when you listen to the Blue Grass Champs’ album are 18 songs interspersed with Owens’s folksy commentary — including the sound of his dog barking. (He used to bring it into the studio.)

Such songs as “Dark Hollow,” “Little Cabin Home on the Hill,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and “Rock-a-Bye Boogie” are threaded with Scott Stoneman’s masterful fiddle and the deft, galloping mandolin of Donna Stoneman.

There’s even a version of the instrumental “Tequila.” In one stop in the song, you can hear a Blue Grass Champ blurt out the booze he preferred to drink: “Beer.”

