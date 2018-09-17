Columnist

Several years ago, a pair of college-age women took turns walking on a well-traveled path across the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Upon encountering another pedestrian, the women did one of three things: met that person’s eyes; met that person’s eyes and smiled; or looked toward their eyes, but past them — “looking at them as if they were air,” in the words of Eric D. Wesselmann.

Wesselmann is a psychology professor, now at Illinois State University. The experiment that he and his colleagues conducted was created to study feelings of connection and exclusion. After the pedestrians passed one another, a researcher would stop the subject and ask, “Within the last minute, how disconnected do you feel from others?”

According to the Association for Psychological Science, in whose journal the results ran in 2012, “People who had gotten eye contact from the research assistant, with or without a smile, felt less disconnected than people who had been looked at as if they weren’t there.”

Said Wesselmann: “These are people that you don’t know, just walking by you, but them looking at you or giving you the air gaze — looking through you — seemed to have at least momentary effect.”

Being noticed makes us feel good. Being ignored makes us feel bad.

This is exactly what I wrote about in my column yesterday, though I didn’t know it at the time. I thought I was tossing off a light confection for a Monday morning about being ignored by waiters. But the reaction from readers was amazing. As one, they cried out, “We’re here! We’re corporeal! Get used to it!”

I realize there’s something ironic about a guy who has his photo in the paper nearly every day complaining about not being noticed — and a white male (that most privileged species) at that. More than one online commenter noted that the most invisible among us are African American people trying to hail a cab.

Other minorities feel the sting of invisibility, too: “Try being a person sitting in a wheelchair if you want to be really ignored, or worse pitied,” wrote one online commenter.

Wrote another: “Try being a woman in your sixties. It only shocks me when people do notice me, not otherwise.”

That’s true, I’m sure, but what surprised me was the universality of the feeling. So many readers said, “I thought it was just me!”

Wrote Christopher Coughlin of Arlington, Va.: “Picture a busy supermarket with long lines. A checker is going to open up a register right next to me. Who does the checker wave to? The person behind me. . . . I have learned to accept this burden, if for no other reason that there appears to be nothing I can do about it.”

I figured it happens to me because my face is usually fixed with an expression of bland amiability. Or maybe it’s because I’m getting older.

Or it could be that more of us just aren’t noticing anything anymore: Witness the sheer numbers of people who walk down the street with their noses in their phones, carrying on text conversations with folks who truly are unseen.

Does any of this matter? Well, Wesselmann — he of the Purdue experiment — thinks so. He studies ostracism, which sounds extreme but can include many forms of “social exclusion.”

Said Wesselmann in an interview: “What’s fascinating about these studies is even when strangers are doing it to us, it bothers us typically.”

Routine invisibility, he said, can lead to feelings of low self esteem, alienation and depression.

“Especially if you’re being chronically made to feel ignored or invisible, it can become like an existential threat,” Wesselmann said. “Some people perhaps develop a general feeling that life is meaningless. These are, of course, extreme cases. That’s the ultimate why-we-should-care issue.”

I asked Wesselmann if it was his professional recommendation that we should make eye contact with one another and smile.

He chuckled.

“I’ve had people ask me, ‘Would you see the same thing in a big city, where people don’t want to make eye contact?’” he said. “We may not see the same effects. There are social norms that have to be observed.”

But, he agreed, it’s no great hardship to notice someone, to look them in the eye, to smile, to acknowledge their existence.

“Having done the study, I try to make a concerted effort now to meet peoples’ gazes while walking by,” he said. “I think these sort of micropositivities — these pro-social acts — can make a big deal in people’s lives.”

So, consider yourself on notice.

