Do we, for example, even remember being bitten? And if we do remember, were we able to catch the mosquito in the act? Were we able to flatten it against our arm in an act of bloody retribution? We may still be itchy, but at least we got some satisfaction. You’ll never bite again!

Although, now that I think of it, “bite” doesn’t seem like the right word to describe the violence a mosquito inflicts upon the human body. Things with mouths bite. A shark bites. A dog bites. A snake bites. They have jaws — upper and lower — that close around your flesh. Do mosquitoes?

No, mosquitoes have a thin tube enclosing six needles that they use to pierce the skin, inject their anticoagulant-laced saliva and shout, “I drink your milkshake!”

Okay, maybe they don’t shout, “I drink your milkshake,” but there definitely will be blood.

To me, the worst thing is when you don’t remember being bitten. You wake up one morning scratching a bump on your hip and then realize there’s another bump a few inches down from that, and another a few inches from that.

You pull back the covers and see a connect-the-dots pattern of angry welts stretching into the distance. Were you stealthily bitten yesterday while sitting on the patio or last night while you slept?

Whichever it was, the mosquito that bit you is long gone. It should be easy to find, though. Considering the number of bites, you’d think it would be as big as a ping-pong ball by now. A ping-pong ball full of your blood.

And thus begins the misery of an itchy bite.

There’s a whole medical journal devoted to being itchy. It’s called Itch, and it’s published by the International Forum for the Study of Itch.

The March 2019 itchoo — excuse me, issue — of Itch included an article titled “Beat the bite: pathophysiology and management of itch in mosquito bites.” The authors note that there are more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes in the world. (Remember that the next time you’re pondering the existence of God: 3,500 species of mosquitoes and only one species of giant panda.)

Mosquito bites are the most common source of acute itch — or pruritus, in doctor-speak.

It’s the female mosquitoes that bite. As for what happens after that, here’s how Itch puts it: “Delayed pruritic indurated papules may arise within 24–36 hours and then diminish over several days or weeks. Larger local manifestations vary from pruritic, warm tumefaction to bullous reactions.”

When it comes to my indurated papules, I tell myself: “Must. Not. Scratch. Scratching just makes it worse.”

And yet who can deny the taboo pleasure of scratching a mosquito bite?

I’ve never experienced a Washington summer without being bitten. As I was scratching myself the other day, I had a thought: Why do mosquito bites itch? Wouldn’t it make more sense for them not to itch? That way, we wouldn’t care so much if we were bitten. We wouldn’t smash mosquitoes between our palms or blast them with chemicals.

That’s what I asked Michael Raupp, emeritus professor of entomology at the University of Maryland.

“Sure, in an evolutionary sense, if you were a blood feeder, it would be wise not to let your host know he or she was getting bitten,” he said. “This is why ticks will add masking agents that block the action of histamine, part of your body’s natural generalized inflammatory response to foreign proteins and invaders. This is why a tick can be attached to you for several days and you might not even feel it.

“Mosquitoes, on the other hand, are in and out in a matter of minutes. The salivary proteins they inject in you and leave behind after they are gone will cause your body to itch for days as histamine is released and your body neutralizes the proteins and foreign compounds left behind by the mosquito.”

Raupp added that he happened to be itchy right then. He’d been bitten on the ankles by several Culex mosquitoes while he was outside the previous evening filming cicadas.

“Next time I put on the repellent,” he said.