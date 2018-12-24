Roban, 4, and Bekam, 7, thank their father, Tesfaye Lemma, who just loaded the Christmas tree into the car. They bought the tree last minute at the Home Depot store in Northeast Washington. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The Christmas countdown clock had about 13 hours remaining when Amy Curry rolled up to a stand at Eastern Market to pick a tree to take home.

“I always wait until last minute, dude,” said Curry, 60. “I just never know if I want to put up a tree because I hate decorating it.”

But Curry, an IT analyst at the World Bank, succumbed to the Christmas spirit and selected a four-foot Douglas Fir for her Capitol Hill home. And by waiting until the last day, she got a deal, half price on a $75 tree. Merry Christmas! All done but the decorating.

For some, waiting until Christmas Eve to buy a tree is tradition. Others are bargain hunters. A few just plum forget.

Sydney Cole and her boyfriend, Marcus Bumbray, both 27, had a Balsam Fir in their shopping cart at the Home Depot in Northeast Washington. They realized on Monday that their artificial tree had been tossed out at some point over the last year.

“I still don’t know who threw it out,” Cole said. She looked at Bumbray, but didn’t say anything. He didn’t either.



Tesfaye Lemma loads a just-purchased Christmas tree into his second family car after the car he drove to Home Depot overheated. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

“We were putting out the presents and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute, something’s missing here,’ ” Bumbray added, laughing. “You can have all the Christmas spirit, but it just doesn’t feel right without a tree.”

[This is not your grandma’s Christmas tree. For one thing, she probably couldn’t afford it]

For Tesfaye Lemma, buying the tree on Christmas Eve was the easy part. The hard part was that his car overheated in the Home Depot parking lot as he was preparing to drive home with his two young sons in the back seat and the tree peeking out of the trunk.

Lemma, 39, a nurse, said he and his wife wanted to get their tree two weeks ago, but “everything has just been so busy.”

Looking at his disabled car, Lemma just smiled and shook his head. “That’s how last minute works,” he said. Not to fear. He was soon able to transfer the tree (and his sons) to his wife’s car, and they made their way home. He would deal with the car later. Cleaning the house and getting the tree decorated were now the priorities. Busy never ends.

Rodrigo and Maria Garcia and their 4-year-old daughter, Alessandra, arrived at Home Depot before noon in a bit of a panic. The family lives in Adams Morgan and thought they’d be able to locate a tree easily. But they’d had no luck finding one in their neighborhood. Then when they decided to go for an artificial tree at Target, they learned the store had sold out of them two weeks ago.

Maria Garcia, who is from Holland, said she was used to buying a tree on Christmas Eve and that it was easy to do back home.

“I know now in America you really need to get a tree two weeks ahead of time,” she said.

The couple let Alessandra pick out her favorite tree — one that stood just a little taller than she — and they headed home. Victory.

[A wildfire wiped out their Christmas tree farm and livelihood. Now they wonder what to do next.]

At the Pennsylvania Avenue Tree Farm, his family’s tree stand at Eastern Market, Elliott Warley Jr. says the vibe is always the same, whether it’s the Friday after Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve .

“Everybody has a good attitude when they come to buy a tree. The kids are excited,” he said. “It’s always good, positive energy.”

Two weeks ago, he had hundreds of trees here. Majestic 10-foot towers. Two-foot cuties. Sensible five-footers. But on Christmas Eve, the pickings at the stand were slim and the last-minute shoppers couldn’t be too choosy. But they could get a deal. Tree prices on Christmas Eve tumbled even more than the Dow. A 9-½ foot White Fir from North Carolina that normally sells for $125 was on sale for $50.

Warley, 49, is a D.C. firefighter, but has been working at the seasonal stand since he was a kid. This is the first Christmas without his father checking in on business. He passed away in October.

Warley said he stays open on Christmas Eve not because it’s profitable — he’ll only sell a few trees and at a discount — but because he knows the deadline tree buyers are out there and especially grateful to find a local spot that’s still open.

“Pops would always stay open on Christmas Eve for them, so that’s what I’m doing too,” he said.

By 2:30 there were just eight trees left and Warley was getting ready to shut things down.

The fate for the trees no one would claim by the end of the day? The chipper.