Bomba had reported Monday morning that he encountered “disorderly subjects” at a parking garage. Jones said that when fellow officers arrived, they found Bomba suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jones said the case is being investigated as a homicide, but he also said there is no indication there is an “ongoing threat to public safety.

AD

___

10:30 a.m.

A police officer in Maryland has been shot while responding to a call about a disorderly person in a parking garage.

AD

Montgomery County Police tweeted Monday morning that the officer was shot in Silver Spring shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the injured officer called out for help on the radio, and was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief spokesman Pete Piringer told WUSA-TV that one person was airlifted to a hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD