RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on Tropical Storm Michael’s impact on Virginia (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service says that it has confirmed a tornado in Virginia.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield tweeted Thursday that radar confirmed the tornado shortly after 5:30 p.m.

It touched down near Scott’s Fork, which is in southern Amelia County and about 36 miles (58 kilometers) southwest of Richmond.

____

5:50 p.m.

Parts of southwest and southern Virginia have been hit by heavy rain and flash floods.

Street flooding was reported in Roanoke, Blacksburg and Danville Thursday afternoon.

Police in Danville said on Twitter that flooding has closed streets throughout the city along the North Carolina border. The police department said rescuers were trying reach motorists and other people trapped by the flooding.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg tweeted that “extreme flooding” had also struck neighboring parts of Pittsylvania County. The weather service cited county officials who reported multiple ongoing swift water rescues and tweeted: “This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION!”

