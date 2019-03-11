WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Latest on a fatal shooting involving a stabbed trooper (all times local):

1 p.m.

Maryland State Police say a trooper shot and killed a man who stabbed the trooper during a struggle.

Police say the trooper was taken to a trauma center after the shooting Monday in Westminster, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore. Police spokesman Greg Shipley says the trooper’s injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing the trooper was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The trooper encountered the suspect around 8 a.m. after responding to two reports of slashed car tires. One caller said the suspect was armed with a knife. Police say the suspect stabbed the trooper in his side during a struggle, before the trooper shot him. A knife was recovered from the scene.

Shipley says the suspect was white. He says he thinks the trooper is too.

___

11:30 a.m.

