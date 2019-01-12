RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on a winter storm in the mid-Atlantic region (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

Virginia’s governor has declared a state of emergency as a winter storm has begun to bring snow to the Mid-Atlantic region.

In a news release Saturday night, Gov. Ralph Northam says the declaration will allow the state to be better prepared to respond to the storm, which is expected to continue until Sunday.

With much of the state under a winter storm warning, light snow began to fall Saturday afternoon in the western Virginia mountains and in the Washington area.

Between 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of snow is expected near Washington and in higher elevations where Interstates 64 and 81 intersect in Virginia. Southwest Virginia could see up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow and Baltimore and western Maryland could receive 3 to 7 inches (7 to 18 centimeters) of snow.

3:45 p.m.

Forecasters say an approaching winter storm will bring snow to the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend, likely making travel treacherous.

The National Weather Service says light snow was expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue until Sunday, leaving between 3 and 6 inches (7 and 15 centimeters) in the Washington area, including parts of northern and central Maryland.

Forecasters say heavier snow and higher amounts could fall in mountain areas north of Interstate 64, such as Charlottesville and Staunton, Virginia. Lower accumulations are expected in Delaware and Baltimore, as well as around Richmond, where precipitation Sunday should be freezing rain. Southwest Virginia could see 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of snow.

Maryland and Virginia emergency and transportation officials prepped for the storm, pretreating some roads to discourage icing. They’re urging residents to avoid unnecessary weekend travel.

