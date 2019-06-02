President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives on stage to receive a prayer at McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Va., Sunday June 2, 2019. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

VIENNA, Va. — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s activities on Sunday (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says retired Gen. Colin Powell and his wife, Alma, are “two people to really look up to.”

Trump spoke Sunday after the Powells were awarded the Lincoln Medal during an annual gala at Ford’s Theater in Washington. America political humorist Mark Russell also received a medal.

The president said he has a “lot of respect” for Powell, a Republican and who was secretary of state under President George W. Bush.

Trump said Russell is someone he “used to watch a lot.”

The president also joked about the odd nature of political relationships in Washington after seeing many members of Congress in the audience. Said Trump: “They hate each other during the day but tonight they love each other.”

___

3:50 p.m.

The pastor of a Virginia church has asked God to give President Donald Trump wisdom to lead the country.

Standing with Trump at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, pastor David Platt said Sunday that “fools despise wisdom and instruction.”

Trump made an unannounced stop at the church after leaving his private golf club in Sterling, Virginia. The president bowed his head as Platt led the congregation in audible prayer. The president did not address the congregation but mouthed “thank you” as he left the stage.

The White House said Trump stopped at the church to visit with the pastor and pray for the victims of Friday’s deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Rev. Franklin Graham called for a nationwide day of prayer Sunday for Trump.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.