11:40 a.m.

Early voting in Tuesday’s primary elections in Virginia appears to be going smoothly.

A spokeswoman for the state elections office says she is unaware of any problems with balloting as voters visit their local precincts to narrow the field of candidates in a Republican U.S. Senate contest and nine Congressional races, both Democratic and Republican. Primary elections also are being held for a handful of local offices.

11:00 a.m.

Robert Monroe, who lives in Glen Allen, says he voted for Abigail Spanberger in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in the 7th Congressional District because she is a woman. Monroe says that to defeat incumbent Republican Dave Brat, Democrats need to energize voters, particularly female voters, and that he thinks Spanberger can do that. Spanberger also has the support of Bernard Cheatham, a retired computer operator from Glen Allen. Cheatham is a former Marine who says he admires Spanberger’s opponent, Dan Ward, for also serving in the Marines, but that he thinks Ward has placed too much emphasis on his military service and did not talk enough about other issues.

10:45 a.m.

Patrick Gordon, 70, a retired Defense Department administrator, says he voted for state Del. Nick Freitas in the Republican primary to determine who will face Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine in November. Freitas’ primary opponents are Corey Stewart, who is chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and has modeled himself after President Donald Trump. E.W. Jackson, a minister from Chesapeake, is also running. Gordon says he is not impressed with Stewart, who ran for governor last year. All three Republican candidates have struggled to raise serious money and the winner will have a serious cash disadvantage against Kaine, who is expected to have about $25 million for this election.

1:30 a.m.

Among the U.S. House primaries, the most crowded is the Democratic contest for the 10th Congressional District in northern Virginia. The winner will likely face Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock — considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents in Congress — in one of the most closely watched races in the country. Six Democrats are on the ballot. The Hampton Roads-area 2nd Congressional District is another swing-district race with a Republican incumbent seen as vulnerable in the fall. GOP Rep. Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, is trying to fend off a primary opponent, Mary Jones, who chides Taylor for not supporting President Donald Trump more. Two Democrats are seeking the nomination: Elaine Luria, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who spent 20 years on active duty, and Karen Mallard, a school teacher.

