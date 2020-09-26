Relieved that at the end of the school day, she doesn’t have to walk home alone.

“She was the type of child, you could put her in the middle of a crowd and by the time you would pick her up, she’s cool with everyone and has friends,” the girl’s mother says. “I feel she’s lost some of that. She doesn’t want to go anywhere now without me.”

AD

Last school year, her daughter was on the cheerleading team, participated in African dance and talked about wanting to join the basketball team.

AD

This school year, she doesn’t want to play outside.

Not anymore.

Not since that day this summer when she and her 3-year-old sister stood on a playground, surrounded by the deafening pop, pop, pop of gunfire.

When children are shot and killed in the Washington region, their names and faces appear across news sites and social media platforms. Officials hold news conferences about them, artists create inspired portraits of them and people who never met them mourn alongside relatives who won’t forget them.

But unseen in the aftermath of most shootings are the children who were not hit by bullets but wounded in other ways. Children who were standing close enough to the mayhem to see the injured fall, and keep seeing that image. Children who were home when their bedroom windows shattered, and don’t want to sleep there again. Children who learned exactly how their bodies would react when given the choice of fighting, fleeing or freezing, and remain haunted by their stubborn stillness.

AD

AD

They are the littlest witnesses to the District’s gun violence, and their trauma has mostly gone unrecognized.

A new, homegrown, anti-gun violence effort aims to change that. It aims to make people think about that untalked about trauma and get potential shooters to recognize that when they fire wildly into neighborhoods, they aren’t just aiming at their targets but also at children who did nothing to them — and, in many cases, were them not that long ago.

It aims to get them to see the totality of the destruction they’re causing for their families and their neighbors.

When I first started writing this column, I told you about a 14-year-old classmate of mine who was killed when gang members barged into a party with handguns and shotguns. The teenage shooters didn’t realize until it was too late that they had the wrong house, and that their bullets were hitting middle school students and their chaperoning parents.

AD

AD

That event changed my classmates in slight and significant ways. It changed me, too. And that was just one shooting a few decades ago. Countless more have occurred since then, and more than 120 fatal ones in the District this year so far.

There is no way to know whether it would have made a difference if before my classmate’s death, the shooters had been forced to think about the unintended hurt they were causing in their own community. But it’s an intriguing question. It’s also worth exploring, because, despite other efforts, too many Brown and Black children are still being forced to carry those traumas while trying to compete with peers who don’t know their weight.

As part of the D.C. initiative, signs and flags will soon start appearing in neighborhoods that have seen frequent gunfire or are expected to become targets for retaliation. They will read, “No Slide Zone” — as in “Don’t slide into this neighborhood and start shooting.”

AD

AD

“When you see that ‘No Slide Zone’ sign, know that it’s a grandmother or a kid who put that up there, and that kid is afraid,” says Duane Cunningham, who works as a violence interrupter for the city and is one of the people behind the initiative. “People can’t always say, ‘I’m scared.’ This sign is going to say, ‘I’m scared’ for them.”

Cunningham, who is known on the streets as “Cousin Wayne,” says he and Ronald Whaley, of Cure the Streets, came up with the idea, and found swift support from others. An artist designed a logo. A D.C. native invested in the first batch of signs and T-shirts. And a mother volunteered her daughter to appear in a video that shows a girl haunted by the site of a child slumped at the bottom of a slide.

Cunningham, who shared the video through his Facebook page, says the scene is based on a real girl’s experience. Many children in the city refuse to walk down certain streets because of the memories they evoke, he says. Some even avoid rooms in their own homes. In July, he helped surprise a young girl with a bedroom makeover after a bullet shattered her window and left her bed and clothes covered in tiny shards of glass. They were the kind that cut you even after you think they’re all cleaned up.

AD

AD

Meg van Achterberg, a child psychiatrist who has worked with children from D.C. communities where gun violence is prevalent, says these experiences can cause some young people to withdraw and grow isolated and others to respond with anger and a hypervigilance that makes them always ready to fight, because they don’t know when the next threat is coming.

These children, she says, often aren’t experiencing just one trauma. They are regularly hearing gunshots, finding shell casings on the ground and listening to older siblings warn about possible retaliations.

“When you have a chronic complex trauma over time,” she says, “it can very much be ingrained in how you see the world, whether you see the world as a safe place, whether you see a world where you have any hope or opportunities.”

AD

When I tell her about the D.C. initiative, she says it’ll be interesting to see whether it succeeds in getting potential shooters to empathize and understand, “What you went through is what these kids are going through.”

AD

Cunningham knows it is going to take more than signs and flags to stop gun violence in the city. He’s not naive. He served time in prison before becoming a community activist and knows it isn’t easy to turn people around. But his hope, he says, is that the initiative pulls the community together, and causes residents who would normally avoid some of the young men behind the violence to acknowledge them, feed them, “tell them, ‘Baby, I love you. Don’t hurt us.’ ”

“When you give up, and do nothing, that makes them give up,” he says. “That shows them that we don’t care what they do.”

AD

The 13-year-old’s mother says she “loves” the initiative because the shootings have become “too much.”

She works for the city’s 911 call center and is usually on the receiving end of people’s panicked moments. But that day over the summer, the panic was hers. She was working on a friend’s hair in a home near the playground when she heard the first gunshot and bolted outside.

AD

She found the 3-year-old crying and running toward the gunfire, confused.

Her 13-year-old daughter, she says, was near the swings, standing still and crying hard.

She pulled both girls to the ground as several more gunshots were fired.

In the months that have followed, the 13-year-old has received therapy. She is doing well, her mother says, but she is not the same outgoing child who was once eager to join activities and explore places. She doesn’t want to travel anywhere. She doesn’t want to do anything new.

AD

And she doesn’t want anyone to know she was there the day of the shooting.

The girl’s mother initially gave me her and her daughters’ names. Then she spoke to the 13-year-old, and the girl told her she was scared for it to appear publicly.

She told her she was worried someone might try to retaliate.