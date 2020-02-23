As I wrote in yesterday’s column, “Prof.” Bob Odlum was a Washington swimming instructor who in 1878 opened an indoor pool on E Street NW called the Natatorium. A financial failure, the Natatorium closed its doors in 1882. Three years later, Odlum became the first person to jump from the Brooklyn Bridge, egged on, his mother insisted, by Boyton.

Who was Paul Boyton and how did he cross paths with the ill-fated Odlum?

Boyton — he was forever grousing that journalists misspelled his name “Boynton” — was born in Ireland in 1848 and grew up in Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 15. After his service, he hired himself out to foreign navies. In 1874, Boyton was in Atlantic City, where he oversaw the lifesaving service for the beach.

That was the year that Boyton, in the words of his publicity materials, “commenced his peculiarly romantic career in a rubber suit.”

The suit — Patent No. 128,971 — was the invention of an Iowan named C.S. Merriman. Made of vulcanized rubber, it resembled a bulky wet suit and could be inflated like a life preserver. Here’s how a contemporary described it:

“[The suit was] made in two parts, joined at the waist by a round iron band, over which the rubber-cloth was so well secured as to be quite watertight. The head was covered by a hood, concealing all but the eyes, mouth and nose. In the back of the headpiece, there was an air-chamber, which, when filled, gave the voyager a very comfortable pillow. Along the sides were two more large air-chambers, and still a couple below, to support the legs.”

By floating on his back and wielding a paddle, a person could propel himself through the water like a floating Michelin Man. Attach a little sail to your legs, and you’d become a human sloop.

Boyton planned to publicize the suit by boarding a steamer bound for Europe — the Queen — and jumping off after it had sailed few hundred miles from New York Harbor. The captain quashed that, but during the course of the voyage, Boyton convinced him of the suit’s value. The captain allowed him to leave the ship as it neared Ireland. Boyton paddled ashore in the teeth of a storm.

Soon, Merriman was advertising the rubber suit in U.S. newspapers. It cost $50. Travelers could also rent one for their voyage. It was as if today’s nervous airline passengers could lease parachutes.

The late 19th century was the age of Buffalo Bill and P.T. Barnum. Boyton was a kindred spirit. He demonstrated the suit to Queen Victoria. He crossed the English Channel in it and floated down the Rhine.

Back in the United States, he traveled the Mississippi and Missouri, paddled the Great Lakes on his back and shot the rapids on the James River. He became a one-man circus attraction, inviting paying customers to watch him demonstrate the suit and pull wonders from a little vessel called Baby Mine.

This was a tin supply boat — not quite three feet long — Boyton towed behind the suit. Boyton listed its contents as: “signal rockets, thermometer, barometer, chronometer, maps, charts, revolver, shotgun, ammunition, hatchet, rubber cement and patch cloth, bowie knife, small spirit stove, notebook, pen and ink, cup, knife, fork, spoon, coffee kettle, frying pan, quinine, cigars, brandy (for medicinal purposes only), a few bottles of St. Jacobs Oil, and ten days provisions.”

St. Jacobs Oil? It was a liniment Boyton was paid to promote. Its main ingredient was chloroform.

It appears that Boyton and Odlum met in 1879 when the man in the rubber suit was doing his show on the Potomac. Odlum was gaining his own notoriety, competing in swimming races and betting people he could stay underwater longer than anyone else. The two would occasionally perform together.

In 1882, Boyton purchased a 60-foot-long stuffed whale that entrepreneurs had been touring around the country for two years. That summer, he brought the whale to the nation’s capital. The rather tattered cetacean sat on a set of rail cars at the Washington waterfront. Newspaper ads asked: “Have you seen the Whale?”

Odlum must have wanted his own whale, his own show, his own fame. He certainly needed his own money. I can see how he would have turned to Boyton for advice.

In October, Boyton sent Odlum a letter: “The man to work a jump from the East River Bridge is Richard K. Fox; write him. I will see him again and will speak to him.”

The East River Bridge was the original name for the Brooklyn Bridge. Fox was the publisher of the Police Gazette, a tabloid, and a promoter of prize fights. He would know the “sporting men” of New York. He would know how to make a scheme pay.

In tomorrow’s column: The fateful leap.