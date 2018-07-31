Rob and Mary Ellen Koenig hold a metal marker they found 30 years ago in their St. Louis garage. In July, they traced it back to the organization that placed it: National Society United States Daughters of 1812. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

College kids. That’s who Rob and Mary Ellen Koenig think must have been responsible for stealing the distinctive metal thing that had puzzled them for 30 years.

Our story starts in the mid-1980s, when the Koenigs were living in a St. Louis neighborhood called Dogtown. When they moved into their home, they found a weighty metal spike topped by a commemorative plaque resting in the corner of the garage. “James McConathy,” the sign read. “In honor of service in the War of 1812. NSUSD 1812.”

It was a grave marker, apparently, swiped by drunk undergrads and stashed in the garage. But who was James McConathy?

The answer would have to wait. In 1987, the Koenigs moved to Takoma Park, Md., when Rob became a Washington correspondent for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The marker went with them. Then it went in and out of storage when Mary Ellen joined the Foreign Service and the family was posted hither and yon: five different places over 25 years.

Recently, Mary Ellen retired and the couple — their children grown — came back hither. They wondered whether I might know where the marker belonged.

And that’s how we found ourselves on a recent Saturday morning in a museum that I confess I hadn’t known existed, run by an organization I hadn’t heard of: the National Society United States Daughters of 1812.



The marker honors James McConathy, a veteran of the War of 1812. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

It was the Daughters who placed McConathy’s marker.

Not in the Dogtown garage, of course, but next to his grave, a rather impressive stone obelisk in the Columbia Cemetery in Boone County, Mo. That’s where McConathy was laid to rest after he died in 1866.

“This would have been a grand gesture,” said Jacque-Lynne Schulman, past president of the National Society U.S. Daughters of 1812.

The War of 1812 was the odd little conflict that the Uniteds — States and Kingdom — fought to a tie after the War of Independence. Eighty years later, the NSUSD was founded, open to women over the age of 18 who can prove lineal descent from anyone who aided the American cause in the second war of independence. Today the NSUSD has more than 6,000 members in 42 states.

“When [McConathy] died, we weren’t established yet,” Schulman said. “So at some point after that, either someone in the family or someone in the ladies society decided that he should be recognized as having been a veteran.”



The sign from the exterior of Yenching Palace, a Chinese restaurant on Connecticut Avenue NW that closed in 2007, now hangs inside City Winery in the District’s Ivy City neighborhood. (City Winery)

As with the Daughters of the American Revolution, the U.S. Daughters are big on genealogy and record-keeping. Shelved in its Rhode Island Avenue NW townhouse are many books and documents, including a record indicating that McConathy was born in Orange County, Va., and served as a private in Captain Jacob Stucker’s company of infantry, in the regiment of Kentucky mounted volunteers.

“I’ve never had one stolen,” Schulman said of the NSUSD markers, which the society continues to erect. “What people do today is they sink them in concrete.”

McConathy’s marker will probably find a temporary home in the NSUSD’s second-floor museum at 1461 Rhode Island Ave. NW. That’s where we all went, to see such items as a nifty 12-star U.S. flag from a New York regiment, Stephen Decatur’s baby bonnet and an apron that belonged to Mary Tayloe Key, wife of Francis Scott Key.

“I would be pleased if our marker was displayed here,” Mary Ellen said.

Palace coup

The distinctive sign that once adorned Cleveland Park’s Yenching Palace restaurant has turned up at City Winery, the dining and performance space in Ivy City. It’s mounted — minus its neon — in the Barrel Room.

City Winery owner Michael Dorf said he was invited by Matt Jemal of Douglas Development to look at various materials — windows, cabinets, lighting, signs, etc. — that they had in storage. Douglas did not develop the former Chinese restaurant, a Walgreens since 2007, but got the sign through the DC Preservation League.

Dorf said he thought displaying the sign “would be a nice way to connect to Washington’s culinary political history.”

That’s culinary history because of Yenching Palace’s favored status among diners including Henry Kissinger and Seymour Hersh. And political history? Supposedly, representatives of John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev met in the restaurant’s second-to-last booth on the left to negotiate during the Cuban missile crisis, averting nuclear war over egg rolls.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.