In the dark of early morning, the moon arrived silvery, full and round, but soon seemed to go through many of the shape shifts that normally take a month.
On Friday night, it seemed that in a brief couple of hours we saw most of the repertoire of lunar changes memorialized in Shakespeare by Juliet’s reference to “the inconstant moon.”
Soon, in seeming silence, the shadow of the Earth began to steal over the moon’s bright face, blotting out first a crescent-shaped section, then a semicircle.
Finally, something startling showed up. Although it resembled the moon in size and shape, it seemed to glow dark red, all over its face, darker on the dark lunar seas, lighter elsewhere.
Around 4 a.m., Friday’s almost-total eclipse came near its peak, with the moon illuminated not by the full light of the sun but by only its refracted red rays.
Like so much else, the eerie apparition did not last. The sun and Earth continued on their ways. In time, the moon emerged from shadow, to set in the west, and to rise again Friday.
Friday’s moonrise came on the evening of a day that had changed vastly from Thursday, which had a high temperature of 74. That was reminiscent of May. Friday saw a 25 degree thermal decline, to a more February-like 49.
And the wind. Gusting up to 36 mph it tore at leaves just as trees, in a testament to impermanence, seemed to be changing into the most brilliant of their red and gold autumn attire.