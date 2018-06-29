They had vowed to put out a paper, and so they did.

Before the sun rose Friday morning, the Capital Gazette arrived on newsstands and in front yards across Annapolis, where residents said their hometown paper means “everything” to them.

“5 shot dead at The Capital,” read the headline of the article written by ten journalists on the day five of their colleagues were killed.

A Wawa convenience store less than a mile from the office complex where the newspaper shooting occurred sold out of the newspaper just after 6 a.m. Aubrey Baden III, 50, who said he grew up reading the Capital, grabbed the last one.

“I knew I definitely had to get a copy today,” he said. “I commend them for putting it out . . . It’s a beautiful, tightknit community, and we’re all hurting for them.”

Atop the front page were pictures and names of those killed: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.



Memorials lay on the grass outside the Capital Gazette newspaper building the morning after the shooting. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

“Today, we are speechless,” the newspaper wrote on its editorial page, which was left almost entirely blank to “commemorate victims of Thursday’s shootings at our office.”

Then it listed the five names, beginning with Fischman, who remained listed at the top of the page as part of the Gazette’s editorial board.

“I grew up here — the Capital has always been my favorite paper,” said William Turner, who also bought one at the Wawa. “It’s sad, it’s disappointing . . . people are frustrated.”

He was part of the early morning crowd at the convenience store on Friday — a mixture of regulars and those brought to the Annapolis, the state capital, by the tragedy.

People on their way to work grabs coffee and other essentials along with police in bulletproof vests and journalists ready for their next live shot.



The sun rises over the Capital Gazette newspaper building the morning after the mass shooting in which five employees were killed. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Most stopped to look at the rack of newspapers near the door.

A white-haired man picked up two copies, then went back for a third.

“We lost good friends and colleagues,” he said as he walked quickly away, his voice breaking and tears in his eyes.

Outside the Capital’s office, in a nondescript office complex that also houses a Kaiser Permanent medical suite and other businesses, camera crews had gathered and Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh (R) was holding his copy of the paper.

“The Capital is our hometown newspaper,” Schuh said. “We are just heartbroken.”

Across the state, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) order Maryland flags lowered through Monday in memory of the victims.

“We honor the dedicated journalists of our hometown newspaper in our state’s capital. To the family, friends, and colleagues at the Capital Gazette and its parent company, the Baltimore Sun, you have the deepest sympathies of a state in mourning,” Hogan said in a statement. “Journalism is a noble profession upon which our democracy depends, and we will fight to defend it.”

Jarrod Ramos, the man charged with five counts of murder for the targeted shooting was due for a hearing Friday morning in a courtroom in Annapolis.

Downtown, near the statehouse and the picturesque waterfront, customers in usually bustling breakfast restaurants were subdued.

“It’s terrible, just terrible,” an Annapolis woman muttered as she inserted coins in a machine to get her copy of the Capital.

Julia Gibb and her husband, artist Jeff Huntington, sat next to each other in a coffee shop — both reading the paper. They had known Winters, who had covered their work in the community. Gibb described her death as a “huge loss.”

“I was shocked,” said Gibb, who runs a nonprofit arts outreach program and grew up in Annapolis. “I also remembered what one of the Parkland victims said, that she figured it would come to them.

“I’ve been thinking the same thing about us — how long is it going to be?”